F1 fans left confused after team reveals TWO 2024 paint schemes

Alpine has launched its new car and paint scheme for the 2024 season, adding a second paint scheme to the release and revealing to fans that they'll use the alternate on several occasions.

The team launched the car in a livestream on their YouTube channel with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both present - also launching their World Endurance Championship car, which will be driven by Mick Schumacher.

The A524 car that they hope can help them make an impression on the top five teams in the constructors' championship features a stronger black and pink emphasis compared to previous years, with the blue colour less prominent.

Alpine also unveiled a second look in a special treat for fans, which will be used at 'more than a few races' according to team principal Bruno Famin, and supposedly features an even stronger pink emphasis, although not quite near the levels of Force India/Racing Point's cars from 2017-2020.

With a whole host of superstar investors now behind them, the hope is that the team can start to make gains similar to that of McLaren or Aston Martin in recent seasons.

However, Ocon recently started the season off on a rather pessimistic note, when it was revealed by Sky Sports commentator David Croft that he had been told by the French driver that the car was looking 'slow'.

Alpine have unveiled two different looks ahead of the 2024 season

The second look will apparently be used at eight different race weekends

Mick Schumacher will drive for Alpine's endurance team in 2024

Alpine's new colour scheme

Nevertheless, Alpine hope that their new look can inspire them to better results, having only claimed four podiums since rebranding from the Renault name back in 2021.

The team gave fans a tease of the all-important power unit on X a couple of weeks ago, and have now unveiled their full car ahead of the upcoming season.

Our 2024 challenger is here. Meet A524 💙 pic.twitter.com/z2aDpqGsxs — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2024

The double reveal of the two liveries, however, has left some fans confused, with not too much disparity between the two looks. This is especially the case given the fact that Alpine had teased a full-pink livery across their social media in recent days.

Alpine's blue livery vs Alpine's pink livery pic.twitter.com/hRqT3hNdC7 — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) February 7, 2024

Alpine "here's the pink livery"



reveals a second black car... pic.twitter.com/pCh7kI7phP — F1 Jayy (@jctrxx) February 7, 2024

so did alpine just shamelessly lie to us about the livery?? cause i am not seeing the pink elements they teasered… pic.twitter.com/uaUIrJP0rF — 𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕒✩ (@13daylight13) February 7, 2024

