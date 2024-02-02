F1 makes big Williams race announcement

F1 has announced that music icons Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and Martin Garrix will perform at the post-race concert for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this season.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the second round of the season next month, the fourth time the sport has visited the circuit.

Due to the race weekend taking place at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Grand Prix format for this year’s event has changed with the race set to take place on Saturday, March 9.

The concert is due to start immediately after the race, with stunning live performances from Williams, Keys and Garrix on the main stage.

F1 have announced the headline acts for the post-race concert at the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP

The concert is set to take place immediately after the race

F1 announce Saudi Arabia GP concert headline acts

Making his name as a recording artist, producer, philanthropist and most recently a fashion designer, Pharrell Williams has been nominated for an Academy Award twice for his work as a musician.

He was also inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame as one half of The Neptunes alongside Chad Hugo.

Alicia Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winner known as a singer, songwriter, producer and actress among other things. She has sold over 65 million records since 2001 when her debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released.

One of the youngest and most successful DJ’s and producer in the pop and electric scene, Martin Garrix has only 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify,

headlined festivals and has collaborated with the likes of Dua Lipa and Bono. F1 have said that more headline acts are to be announced in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix