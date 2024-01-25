F1 star turns to 'exciting' Subaru project after SNUB

Liam Lawson has revealed his next motoring project after failing to win a 2024 seat at AlphaTauri/VCARB, doing up a 2000 Subaru Forester.

The 21-year-old impressed in his brief stint with the Red Bull feeder team, sitting in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, and scored his first F1 points in Singapore.

However, these performances were not good enough for the New Zealander to gain a full-time seat in the sport, with the team deciding to stick with their pairing of Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2024 season.

This means that Lawson will return to a reserve driver spot with Red Bull, with his eyes firmly fixed on a seat with the world champions in 2025.

Liam Lawson raced at five events for the then-called AlphaTauri team in 2023

Liam Lawson's phenomenal performances for AlphaTauri left the team with a difficult choice between three talented drivers

The Faenza-based team stuck with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for 2024

Lawson YouTube sensation

In the short-term, this gives Lawson chance to work on his 80,000 subscriber-strong YouTube channel, where the young driver documents various parts of his life.

Now, he has revealed an 'exciting' project, an attempt to bring the old Subaru - complete with a faded roof and 'mostly stock' features - back to life.

Lawson plans to complete the project during his two-month stay in New Zealand, and will auction it off to charity once he's got it back to how he wants it.

