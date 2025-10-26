close global

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session

Kerry Violet
McLaren star Lando Norris put down a lap which could decide the 2026 F1 world championship in qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix.

Not only did the McLaren star put down a time a quarter of a second faster than anyone else on track, but his main rivals for the title will start down on the third and fourth rows of the grid.

Ocsar Piastri could only qualify down in eighth (seventh when Carlos Sainz's penalty is applied) as the championship leader appeared significantly less confident at the wheel of his MCL39, especially in comparison to his team-mate, who made keeping Max Verstappen off his back look easy on Saturday.

The Dutchman also appeared to struggle consistently in qualifying and will start Sunday's race down in fifth.

One year on from Ferrari's last grand prix win with ex-driver Sainz, his replacement Lewis Hamilton will be starting from a beneficial spot on the second row alongside George Russell on Sunday, with Charles Leclerc's P2 qualifying position meaning he will line up alongside Norris on the front row.

Here are the full results from the Mexican GP qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.586
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.262s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.352s
4George RussellMercedes+0.448s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.484s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.532s
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.586s
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.588s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.666s
10Oliver BearmanHaas+0.874s
11Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q2
12Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q2
13Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q2
14Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q2
15Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoKick SauberOUT IN Q1
17Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1
18Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
20Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three short windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 provides a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

