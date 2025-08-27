Returning F1 driver filmed falling off surfboard while flying American flag

Change your timezone:

Valtteri Bottas' return to F1 was confirmed on Tuesday in typically flamboyant style, with the Finn posting a picture of himself surfing with an American flag in hand.

The picture appeared for all the world to be AI generated, but photographer Paul Ripke has now posted some video footage of – yes – Bottas on a board, with the flag, being dragged along by a boat.

...and then falling into the water.

Following months of speculation, the Finn was this week finally confirmed as one half of Cadillac's driver lineup next season.

He will line up on the grid alongside fellow veteran Sergio Perez, as the two racers prepare to lead the 2026 debutants in to an exciting new era.

While the official team announcement was slick in its presentation, there were a few eyebrows raised over the way Bottas opted to reveal the news, after he posted a picture of himself on a surfboard carrying in American flag in homage to his new employers.

Many fans were quick to call out the image as AI-generated, but it's been shown that Bottas actually did attempt to pull off the real thing.

A story published on photographer Paul Ripke's Instagram page showed the 35-year-old trying - and failing - to stay on a board, resulting in him crashing in to the water with flag in hand.

Yes, there is video footage of Valtteri Bottas on a surfboard in a suit, holding an American flag. You're welcome.

Perez teams up with Bottas at Cadillac

Bottas has spent this season operating as Mercedes' reserve driver following his sacking from Sauber at the end of 2024.

While he previously refused to admit talks had been taking place with Cadillac, he has published a number of cryptic posts online suggesting that there was something in the works.

Both Bottas and Perez have more than 500 race starts between them in F1, and the team will hope their experience will prove invaluable as they look to make an immediate impact.

Perez has also been consistently linked with a spot at the US outfit since being ditched by Red Bull, and stated back in April that he had been approached by a number of teams looking to secure his signature.

Cadillac won't be the only new face in 2026, with Audi also making their first foray in to the sport having completed the takeover of Sauber.

