F1 star posts bizarre picture after completing new venture

Change your timezone:

Two-time Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has generated a big reaction on social media after posting an unusual picture on social media.

Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate posted a selfie after taking part in the Gravel, Grit 'n Grind in Sweden, and was compared to an iconic Star Wars villain in the comments.

Bottas' race resulted in lines of dirt caking his face, and his hair waving into the shape of Darth Maul's horns, prompting a shocked response in the comments section.

"Darth Maul wannabe lookalike?" one fan commented.

"Maybe better to stick to four-wheelers only," another added.

One fan even made a cheeky dig at the current speed of the Red Bull car, and posted: "You been driving the RB21?"

"Cadillac preparation," a fourth fan added, in reference to reports that Bottas has already signed with the American team.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Bottas shares bike race antics

Easy day out 🚲 pic.twitter.com/FbxaYa4eKm — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 16, 2025

Bottas took part in the gravel race in Halmstad, Sweden, alongside his partner and professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who was named Australia's National Gravel Champion earlier this year.

The event was combined with the Nordic Gravel Championship, with Cromwell finishing fifth in the event she took part in on the Saturday.

Bottas on the other hand, although he appeared to enjoy the race, reported mechanical issues after his ride and therefore missed out on his target time.

The pair have competed in gravel events together in the past, with Bottas achieving a long held goal of riding in the gravel world championships in Belgium last year.

Bottas finished the race in 134th in a field of 233 within his age group, while Cromwell finished 36th in the elite women's class.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related