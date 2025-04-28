Team Penske issue official statement as stance on NASCAR disqualification made clear
Team Penske has issued an official statement following Joey Logano's disqualification from the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Logano finished fifth on the road after 188 laps of racing action, but hours after the race had been completed, NASCAR announced that the reigning Cup champion had been disqualified.
The Team Penske star was one of two drivers hit with that punishment, with Ryan Preece also disqualified. In Logano's case, officials found the No. 22 Ford to be in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces used at superspeedway races, and Section 14.1.P, under General Vehicle Assembly.
As a result of his disqualification, Logano lost his fifth place and was officially classified as 39th, dropping to 11th in the Cup Series standings as a result.
Team Penske issue official statement
In disqualification cases, teams often have the right to appeal if they feel the disqualification is unjust.
Following Jesse Love's disqualification from the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham earlier this month, for example, Richard Childress Racing decided to appeal, albeit unsuccessfully.
Team Penske does not sound as though they have any plans to do that, however, confirming that they accept the decision in their statement.
"The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today,” Team Penske said.
"One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result. This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event.
"Team Penske accepts the disqualification.”
Fortunately, it was not all bad news for Team Penske on Sunday, with Austin Cindric winning the Jack Link's 500 in the No. 2 Ford.
