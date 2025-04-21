Richard Childress Racing set to take official action following NASCAR disqualification
Richard Childress Racing set to take official action following NASCAR disqualification
Richard Childress Racing have released an official statement following NASCAR's decision to disqualify Jesse Love and the No. 2 team from Saturday night's Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway.
Love won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on NASCAR's return to 'The Rock' in a race that had seen 14 cautions, nine of which came in the final stage of the race.
However, after celebrating his victory, hours later, NASCAR announced that Love's No. 2 Chevrolet had failed post-race inspection and that as a result, he had been disqualified from the race.
Love and his No. 2 team were deemed to have violated Rule 14.14.2.I-5.h, which covers trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims.
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver DISQUALIFICATION as official statement confirms new race winner
Richard Childress Racing release official statement on disqualification
As a result of Love's disqualification, the race victory was handed to Sammy Smith, with the JR Motorsports driver having finished second on track on Saturday night. However, how long that victory stands for remains to be seen.
Richard Childress Racing clearly took their time to ponder over their response to Love's disqualification, remaining silent on Saturday night and through Sunday.
On Monday, however, the team released an official statement, confirming their next steps and that they were set to appeal the verdict.
"Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway," a short update released via their official X page read.
NASCAR competition officials have now confirmed that Richard Childress Racing's appeal notice had been received.
No date has yet been announced for an appeal hearing.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Team boss calls out driver as reason for shock disqualification revealed
Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. pic.twitter.com/HyUp9YtqqW— RCR (@RCRracing) April 21, 2025
READ MORE: Drivers forcibly restrained at NASCAR race as cops forced to intervene in on-track brawl
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Denny Hamlin set for disappointment as NASCAR chief hits back
- 4 minutes ago
Drivers forcibly restrained at NASCAR race as cops forced to intervene in on-track brawl
- 1 uur geleden
Richard Childress Racing set to take official action following NASCAR disqualification
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull chief Christian Horner reveals protest verdict after Max Verstappen penalty
- 2 uur geleden
FIA release official explanation after Max Verstappen hit with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix penalty
- Yesterday 20:00
Kurt Busch features as NASCAR make official 2026 Hall of Fame announcement
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun