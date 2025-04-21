Richard Childress Racing set to take official action following NASCAR disqualification

Richard Childress Racing have released an official statement following NASCAR's decision to disqualify Jesse Love and the No. 2 team from Saturday night's Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway.

Love won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on NASCAR's return to 'The Rock' in a race that had seen 14 cautions, nine of which came in the final stage of the race.

However, after celebrating his victory, hours later, NASCAR announced that Love's No. 2 Chevrolet had failed post-race inspection and that as a result, he had been disqualified from the race.

Love and his No. 2 team were deemed to have violated Rule 14.14.2.I-5.h, which covers trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims.

Richard Childress Racing release official statement on disqualification

As a result of Love's disqualification, the race victory was handed to Sammy Smith, with the JR Motorsports driver having finished second on track on Saturday night. However, how long that victory stands for remains to be seen.

Richard Childress Racing clearly took their time to ponder over their response to Love's disqualification, remaining silent on Saturday night and through Sunday.

On Monday, however, the team released an official statement, confirming their next steps and that they were set to appeal the verdict.

"Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway," a short update released via their official X page read.

NASCAR competition officials have now confirmed that Richard Childress Racing's appeal notice had been received.

No date has yet been announced for an appeal hearing.

Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. pic.twitter.com/HyUp9YtqqW — RCR (@RCRracing) April 21, 2025

