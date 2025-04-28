close global

Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen another shakeup following Sunday's action at Talladega, with Team Penske suffering a double demotion.

Indeed, whilst the team had some cause for celebration post-race, with Austin Cindric winning the Jack Link's 500, there were also reasons to be down.

Ryan Blaney, for example, did not finish the race at Talladega after being caught up in a wreck with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, whilst reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano was disqualified by NASCAR post-race after his No. 22 Ford failed post-race inspection.

As a result of the above, both Blaney and Logano have been demoted in the latest Cup Series standings, with Blaney falling two spots from sixth to eighth, and Logano falling the same amount from ninth to 11th.

Elsewhere, William Byron continues to lead the way in the standings after his fourth-place finish at Talladega. His Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson sits second behind him, moving up two spots at the expense of Denny Hamlin (3rd) and Christopher Bell (5th).

Other than Larson, Chase Elliott (4th) was the only other riser in the top five.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Talladega

Rank Driver Car No. Points (Stage) Team
1William Byron24389 (99)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2Kyle Larson5358 (91)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Denny Hamlin11337 (66)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Chase Elliott9317 (56)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Christopher Bell20307 (48)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Tyler Reddick45303 (58)23XI Racing Toyota
7Bubba Wallace23296 (94)23XI Racing Toyota
8Ryan Blaney12276 (92)Team Penske Ford
9Alex Bowman48274 (66)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Ross Chastain1246 (19)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11Joey Logano22246 (70)Team Penske Ford
12Chase Briscoe19235 (16)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13Chris Buescher17230 (20)RFK Racing Ford
14Austin Cindric2219 (65)Team Penske Ford
15AJ Allmendinger16216 (35)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16Kyle Busch8210 (16)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr47209 (22)Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18Ryan Preece60202 (31)RFK Racing Ford
19Michael McDowell71201 (8)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20Carson Hocevar77195 (40)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21Josh Berry21193 (34)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22Ty Gibbs54191 (17)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23Zane Smith38183 (6)Front Row Motorsports Ford
24Austin Dillon3182 (4)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25Daniel Suárez99179 (16)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26John H. Nemechek42178 (8)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27Justin Haley7178 (15)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28Todd Gilliland34176 (19)Front Row Motorsports Ford
29Ty Dillon10161 (12)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30Erik Jones43158 (15)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31Noah Gragson4155 (3)Front Row Motorsports Ford
32Brad Keselowski6133 (21)RFK Racing Ford
33Riley Herbst35118 (2)23XI Racing Toyota
34Cole Custer41109 (2)Haas Factory Team Ford
35Shane Van Gisbergen88106 (14)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36Cody Ware5154 (3)Rick Ware Racing Ford
37Jimmie Johnson8434 (0)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
38Corey LaJoie0124 (5)Rick Ware Racing Ford
39JJ Yeley449 (0)NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40Katherine Legge787 (0)Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
41Casey Mears662 (0)Garage 66 Ford
42Burt Myers501 (0)(Team not listed)
43Martin Truex Jr561 (0)Tricon Garage Toyota

READ MORE: NASCAR announce multiple drivers DISQUALIFIED at Talladega including Cup Series champion

