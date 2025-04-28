Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen another shakeup following Sunday's action at Talladega, with Team Penske suffering a double demotion.

Indeed, whilst the team had some cause for celebration post-race, with Austin Cindric winning the Jack Link's 500, there were also reasons to be down.

Ryan Blaney, for example, did not finish the race at Talladega after being caught up in a wreck with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, whilst reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano was disqualified by NASCAR post-race after his No. 22 Ford failed post-race inspection.

As a result of the above, both Blaney and Logano have been demoted in the latest Cup Series standings, with Blaney falling two spots from sixth to eighth, and Logano falling the same amount from ninth to 11th.

Elsewhere, William Byron continues to lead the way in the standings after his fourth-place finish at Talladega. His Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson sits second behind him, moving up two spots at the expense of Denny Hamlin (3rd) and Christopher Bell (5th).

Other than Larson, Chase Elliott (4th) was the only other riser in the top five.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Talladega

Rank Driver Car No. Points (Stage) Team 1 William Byron 24 389 (99) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson 5 358 (91) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin 11 337 (66) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott 9 317 (56) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Christopher Bell 20 307 (48) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Tyler Reddick 45 303 (58) 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Bubba Wallace 23 296 (94) 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Ryan Blaney 12 276 (92) Team Penske Ford 9 Alex Bowman 48 274 (66) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ross Chastain 1 246 (19) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano 22 246 (70) Team Penske Ford 12 Chase Briscoe 19 235 (16) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Chris Buescher 17 230 (20) RFK Racing Ford 14 Austin Cindric 2 219 (65) Team Penske Ford 15 AJ Allmendinger 16 216 (35) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Kyle Busch 8 210 (16) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 209 (22) Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Ryan Preece 60 202 (31) RFK Racing Ford 19 Michael McDowell 71 201 (8) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Carson Hocevar 77 195 (40) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Josh Berry 21 193 (34) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Ty Gibbs 54 191 (17) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Zane Smith 38 183 (6) Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Austin Dillon 3 182 (4) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Daniel Suárez 99 179 (16) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 John H. Nemechek 42 178 (8) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Justin Haley 7 178 (15) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Todd Gilliland 34 176 (19) Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Ty Dillon 10 161 (12) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Erik Jones 43 158 (15) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Noah Gragson 4 155 (3) Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Brad Keselowski 6 133 (21) RFK Racing Ford 33 Riley Herbst 35 118 (2) 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Cole Custer 41 109 (2) Haas Factory Team Ford 35 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 106 (14) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware 51 54 (3) Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 34 (0) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 38 Corey LaJoie 01 24 (5) Rick Ware Racing Ford 39 JJ Yeley 44 9 (0) NY Racing Team Chevrolet 40 Katherine Legge 78 7 (0) Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 41 Casey Mears 66 2 (0) Garage 66 Ford 42 Burt Myers 50 1 (0) (Team not listed) 43 Martin Truex Jr 56 1 (0) Tricon Garage Toyota

