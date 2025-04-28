Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen another shakeup following Sunday's action at Talladega, with Team Penske suffering a double demotion.
Indeed, whilst the team had some cause for celebration post-race, with Austin Cindric winning the Jack Link's 500, there were also reasons to be down.
Ryan Blaney, for example, did not finish the race at Talladega after being caught up in a wreck with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, whilst reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano was disqualified by NASCAR post-race after his No. 22 Ford failed post-race inspection.
As a result of the above, both Blaney and Logano have been demoted in the latest Cup Series standings, with Blaney falling two spots from sixth to eighth, and Logano falling the same amount from ninth to 11th.
Elsewhere, William Byron continues to lead the way in the standings after his fourth-place finish at Talladega. His Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson sits second behind him, moving up two spots at the expense of Denny Hamlin (3rd) and Christopher Bell (5th).
Other than Larson, Chase Elliott (4th) was the only other riser in the top five.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Talladega
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Points (Stage)
|Team
|1
|William Byron
|24
|389 (99)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|358 (91)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|337 (66)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|317 (56)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|307 (48)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|303 (58)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|296 (94)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|276 (92)
|Team Penske Ford
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|274 (66)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Ross Chastain
|1
|246 (19)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|246 (70)
|Team Penske Ford
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|235 (16)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|230 (20)
|RFK Racing Ford
|14
|Austin Cindric
|2
|219 (65)
|Team Penske Ford
|15
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|216 (35)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Kyle Busch
|8
|210 (16)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|209 (22)
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|Ryan Preece
|60
|202 (31)
|RFK Racing Ford
|19
|Michael McDowell
|71
|201 (8)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|195 (40)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|Josh Berry
|21
|193 (34)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|191 (17)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|183 (6)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|24
|Austin Dillon
|3
|182 (4)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|179 (16)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|26
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|178 (8)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|27
|Justin Haley
|7
|178 (15)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|176 (19)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|29
|Ty Dillon
|10
|161 (12)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Erik Jones
|43
|158 (15)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|31
|Noah Gragson
|4
|155 (3)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|133 (21)
|RFK Racing Ford
|33
|Riley Herbst
|35
|118 (2)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|109 (2)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|106 (14)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|54 (3)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|34 (0)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|24 (5)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|9 (0)
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|40
|Katherine Legge
|78
|7 (0)
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|41
|Casey Mears
|66
|2 (0)
|Garage 66 Ford
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|1 (0)
|(Team not listed)
|43
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|1 (0)
|Tricon Garage Toyota
