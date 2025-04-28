NASCAR announce multiple drivers DISQUALIFIED at Talladega including Cup Series champion

NASCAR has announced that two drivers have been disqualified from the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, including Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

The 2.66-mile tri-oval saw 188 laps of racing on Sunday afternoon, with Team Penske star Austin Cindric coming out on top.

The No. 2 car just edged Ryan Preece in the No. 60 to the line, with Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and William Byron not too far behind in third and fourth. Logano finished fifth.

However, post-race, an official statement from NASCAR confirmed that two of Sunday's top-five had been disqualified from the race, with Preece in the No. 60 and Logano in the No. 22 failing post-race inspections.

As a result of their disqualifications, Preece will be classified as 38th place for the race, whilst Logano will be classified as 39th.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

Why were Joey Logano and Ryan Preece disqualified?

As per NASCAR's official statement, both Logano and Preece were disqualified from the race at Talladega after officials found technical violations in both cars' rear spoilers.

In Logano's case, specifically, officials found the No. 22 to be in violation of Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces used at superspeedway races, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly.

In Preece's case, it was discovered by officials post-race that he had 'unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area'.

Preece's second place was a career best finish before his disqualification, whilst Logano's fifth place had represented his first top-five of 2025 before it was taken away.

As part of the statement that confirmed Logano and Preece's disqualification, NASCAR also revealed that they are set to inspect four cars further at their R&D Center.

These are the No. 5 of Kyle Larson and the No. 21 of Josh Berry are set for a full inspection and engine dyno tests, whilst the No. 10 of Ty Dillon and the No. 23 of Bubba Wallace are set to be observed on the engine dyno only.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit SEVEN drivers with same penalty at Talladega

Related