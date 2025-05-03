close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Star secures FIRST Cup Series pole as Hendrick and Penske drivers denied

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is complete, with Carson Hocevar taking pole in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The Sprie Motorsports star set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position in the Cup Series in doing so.

The 22-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, with a gap of just 0.014 seconds separating the two drivers.

Elsewhere at Texas, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in third following his win at Talladega last weekend, whilst Kyle Larson (4th) and Michael McDowell (5th) rounded out the top five.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Texas?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Time
1Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet28.175
2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet28.189
3Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford28.195
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet28.210
5Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet28.223
6Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota28.229
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford28.233
8Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota28.248
9Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota28.249
10AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet28.276
11Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet28.284
12Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford28.309
13Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford28.325
14Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota28.334
15Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet28.337
16Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota28.356
17Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota28.363
18Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford28.368
19Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet28.381
20Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford28.438
21Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota28.447
22Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota28.449
23Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet28.475
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford28.512
25Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet28.532
26Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet28.541
27Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford28.545
28John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota28.554
29Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet28.586
30Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford28.636
31Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet28.658
32Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford28.659
33Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford28.696
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet28.704
35Jesse Love62Beard Motorsports Chevrolet28.935
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford28.942
37Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet29.193
38Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford29.833

