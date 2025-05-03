NASCAR Qualifying Results: Star secures FIRST Cup Series pole as Hendrick and Penske drivers denied
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Star secures FIRST Cup Series pole as Hendrick and Penske drivers denied
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is complete, with Carson Hocevar taking pole in the No. 77 Chevrolet.
The Sprie Motorsports star set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position in the Cup Series in doing so.
The 22-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, with a gap of just 0.014 seconds separating the two drivers.
Elsewhere at Texas, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in third following his win at Talladega last weekend, whilst Kyle Larson (4th) and Michael McDowell (5th) rounded out the top five.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with double penalty at Texas
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Texas?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with times included.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.175
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.189
|3
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|28.195
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.210
|5
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.223
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|28.229
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|28.233
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|28.248
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28.249
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|28.276
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.284
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|28.309
|13
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28.325
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|28.334
|15
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.337
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|28.356
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28.363
|18
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28.368
|19
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|28.381
|20
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|28.438
|21
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28.447
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|28.449
|23
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|28.475
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|28.512
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|28.532
|26
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|28.541
|27
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|28.545
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|28.554
|29
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.586
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|28.636
|31
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|28.658
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28.659
|33
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|28.696
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.704
|35
|Jesse Love
|62
|Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
|28.935
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|28.942
|37
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|29.193
|38
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|29.833
READ MORE: Chase Elliott offers career switch verdict as star quizzed on NASCAR retirement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Star secures FIRST Cup Series pole as Hendrick and Penske drivers denied
- 21 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: 2025 Miami Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint race delayed as weather causes red flag chaos in Florida
- 1 uur geleden
FIA confirm Red Bull star set for pit lane start at Miami Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025: Miami Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid as Red Bull star hit with penalty
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix weather - Latest forecast as conditions take HUGE turn ahead of sprint
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun