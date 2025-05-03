NASCAR Qualifying Results: Star secures FIRST Cup Series pole as Hendrick and Penske drivers denied

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is complete, with Carson Hocevar taking pole in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The Sprie Motorsports star set the fastest lap time of 28.175 seconds around the 1.5-mile circuit, taking his first ever pole position in the Cup Series in doing so.

The 22-year-old’s lap time was just enough to edge William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, with a gap of just 0.014 seconds separating the two drivers.

Elsewhere at Texas, Team Penske's Austin Cindric qualified in third following his win at Talladega last weekend, whilst Kyle Larson (4th) and Michael McDowell (5th) rounded out the top five.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from Saturday’s session.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Texas?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Time 1 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28.175 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.189 3 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 28.195 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.210 5 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28.223 6 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28.229 7 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28.233 8 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28.248 9 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 28.249 10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28.276 11 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.284 12 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 28.309 13 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28.325 14 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28.334 15 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28.337 16 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28.356 17 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 28.363 18 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28.368 19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28.381 20 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 28.438 21 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 28.447 22 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28.449 23 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28.475 24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 28.512 25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28.532 26 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28.541 27 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 28.545 28 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28.554 29 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.586 30 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 28.636 31 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28.658 32 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28.659 33 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 28.696 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 28.704 35 Jesse Love 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 28.935 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 28.942 37 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29.193 38 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 29.833

