Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit seven drivers with same penalty at Talladega

Kyle Busch was one of eight NASCAR Cup Series stars to be hit with a penalty for the same infringement at Talladega on Sunday.

The Jack Link's 500, which was won by Austin Cindric, saw 188 laps of action around the 2.66-mile tri-oval, and, with Talladega being a superspeedway, fuel saving was an essential part of the race strategy.

That, combined with the fact that overtaking is difficult when you get bunched up in the pack, made every trip down pit road absolutely vital. The quicker you got in, got your fuel, and got out, the better positioned you were going to be in the race when you got back on the track.

Not only did this put pressure on the pit crews to perform a fast stop, but also on the drivers to keep as much speed as they possibly could heading into, down, and out of pit road.

Unfortunately, however, this led to seven drivers in total being hit with speeding penalties after going beyond the limit during their respective trips down pit road, including Busch.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

NASCAR hit eight drivers with Talladega penalties

Kyle Larson was another name who was affected by this, with his infringement coming at the end of stage one, which he won.

Larson was sent to the back of the field as a result, but overall, it didn't hurt him too badly, climbing back up to third by the end of stage two and finishing third in the race overall.

Elsewhere, Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Cody Ware, and Josh Berry were also found to have been speeding at some stage during one of their trips down pit road.

Pit road is officiated by the 'pit road officiating trailer' according to NASCAR, who use technology to help flag and confirm potential infractions during the race.

As per NASCAR, almost all in-race penalties typically come on pit road, although they are, of course, not always speeding related.

If in-race penalties, such as the ones above, are handed out during a race, the punishments differ slightly.

For example, if the infraction comes under a yellow, the driver in question must drop to the back of the field, as Larson experienced at the end of stage one.

However, if the penalties occur under green, the penalty is a drive through, or 'pass-thru' down pit road, as the likes of Busch and others had to do in Sunday's race.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals Michael Jordan call over NASCAR team switch

Related