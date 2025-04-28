NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

Team Penske star Austin Cindric has won the NASCAR Cup Series' Jack Link’s 500 after an exciting finish at Talladega Superspeedway, denying Kyle Larson, among others.

Despite Cindric not having been inside the top 10 in either stage one or two, he ensured he was the man on top when it mattered most, edging Ryan Preece in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford to take the black and white checkered flag in a dramatic photo finish.

The likes of Larson and William Byron tried to make their mark and take the race victory for themselves towards the end, but with the way the cars panned out in terms of manufacturer, neither was able to get the push from behind that they needed to get ahead of the Ford front two.

Larson and Byron ultimately came home in third and fourth, with Joey Logano, who had fumed at his team-mate and race-winner Cindric over the radio earlier in the race, finishing in fifth.

Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Talladega top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Talladega!

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Talladega race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team and Manufacturer 1 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 2 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 3 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 6 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 16 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Ford 23 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Anthony Alfredo 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 37 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 39 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega Stage 2 results