NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish
NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish
Team Penske star Austin Cindric has won the NASCAR Cup Series' Jack Link’s 500 after an exciting finish at Talladega Superspeedway, denying Kyle Larson, among others.
Despite Cindric not having been inside the top 10 in either stage one or two, he ensured he was the man on top when it mattered most, edging Ryan Preece in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford to take the black and white checkered flag in a dramatic photo finish.
The likes of Larson and William Byron tried to make their mark and take the race victory for themselves towards the end, but with the way the cars panned out in terms of manufacturer, neither was able to get the push from behind that they needed to get ahead of the Ford front two.
Larson and Byron ultimately came home in third and fourth, with Joey Logano, who had fumed at his team-mate and race-winner Cindric over the radio earlier in the race, finishing in fifth.
Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Talladega top 10.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Talladega!
NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Talladega race today?
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team and Manufacturer
|1
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|18
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|20
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|21
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|22
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Ford
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|24
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|25
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|27
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|29
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|62
|Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
|31
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|34
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|35
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|37
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|38
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|39
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|9
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|10
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team and Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|8
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|9
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|10
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will be 188 laps long (500 miles) with three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps, whilst Stage 3 will be 68 laps.
What time is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
The Jack Link’s 500 will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today?
FOX will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Talladega race today located?
Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.
How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
The Jack Link’s 500 is 500 miles in length, equating to 804.67 kilometers.
When was the Jack Link’s 500 first run?
The Jack Link’s 500 was first run in 1970.
Which owner has the most wins at Talladega?
Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Talladega, with 14.
Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.
Which active driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Brad Keselowski is the most-winning active driver at Talladega with six race victories. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also make the top 10 all-time wins list at Talladega with 3 wins apiece.
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish
- 57 minutes ago
NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit
- 56 minutes ago
NASCAR event could see YouTuber with over 4 MILLION subscribers race again
- 1 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo is irreplaceable...F1 misses him more than it realises
- 3 uur geleden
F1 insider questions Christian Horner Red Bull future if Max Verstappen quits
- Yesterday 20:00
Red Bull chief delivers verdict on controversial F1 driver transfer
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun