NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

Team Penske star Austin Cindric has won the NASCAR Cup Series' Jack Link’s 500 after an exciting finish at Talladega Superspeedway, denying Kyle Larson, among others.

Despite Cindric not having been inside the top 10 in either stage one or two, he ensured he was the man on top when it mattered most, edging Ryan Preece in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford to take the black and white checkered flag in a dramatic photo finish.

The likes of Larson and William Byron tried to make their mark and take the race victory for themselves towards the end, but with the way the cars panned out in terms of manufacturer, neither was able to get the push from behind that they needed to get ahead of the Ford front two.

Larson and Byron ultimately came home in third and fourth, with Joey Logano, who had fumed at his team-mate and race-winner Cindric over the radio earlier in the race, finishing in fifth.

Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the Talladega top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Talladega!

NASCAR Cup Series results: Who won the Talladega race today?

Position Driver Car No. Team and Manufacturer
1 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford
2 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford
3 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford
6 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
15 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
16 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Ford
23 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 Anthony Alfredo 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
36 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford
37 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford
39 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
2Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
3Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
5Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
7Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
8Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
9Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
10Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team and Manufacturer
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7A.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
9Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
10Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will be 188 laps long (500 miles) with three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps, whilst Stage 3 will be 68 laps.

What time is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today?

FOX will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Talladega race today located?

Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 is 500 miles in length, equating to 804.67 kilometers.

When was the Jack Link’s 500 first run?

The Jack Link’s 500 was first run in 1970.

Which owner has the most wins at Talladega?

Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Talladega, with 14.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.

Which active driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Brad Keselowski is the most-winning active driver at Talladega with six race victories. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also make the top 10 all-time wins list at Talladega with 3 wins apiece.

