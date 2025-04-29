Lewis Hamilton set for HUGE New York moment after Ferrari disaster

Lewis Hamilton's disastrous Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, coupled with his disappointing start to life as a Ferrari driver, may have the seven-time champion feeling low. But an off-track extravaganza is sure to perk him up!

Hamilton has only managed to claim 31 points from five grands prix weekends so far with Ferrari, and sits all the way down in seventh in the drivers' championship standings.

That has come after the social media frenzy that was caused by Hamilton's move to the most successful team in F1 history back in January.

So far though, it has been more of a nightmare with Hamilton thoroughly outpaced by team-mate Charles Leclerc. Things hit rock bottom at the Saudi Grand Prix last weekend.

Lewis appeared lost for answers in painful TV interviews as he tried to explain finishing only seventh, 30 seconds behind Leclerc in a 50-lap race.

You’d be forgiven then for thinking that this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix is the only thing on Hamilton’s mind as he tries to get to grips with his team’s new SF-25 car.

It's been a difficult start for Lewis at Ferrari.

Hamilton plans a Met Gala like no other

But there is another massive Stateside occasion coming up fast circled large on his calendar, New York’s iconic Met Gala.

Just 24 hours after Sunday’s race in Florida, Hamilton will co-chair the big event alongside Pharrell Williams when it takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme is 'Black Dandyism', highlighting the impact of Black culture on fashion, with a focus on menswear.

Hamilton describes the moment as 'huge', and he is acutely aware of its greater meaning.

He told Vogue: “Of course, I always wanted to go to the Met Gala, and I got invited for the first time in 2015. It’s always been a privilege to attend, but in 2021, I no longer wanted to just be another person in the room.

“I was working with Law Roach, who is a dear friend, and I was like, ‘What if we created a table together where we invite a few up-and-coming Black designers, have them dress some guests, and we all show up together - so it’s about creating space and opportunity?’

“And also, I was going to buy the table myself. Of course, everyone looked great, but I felt like that night opened up a dialogue about amplifying underrepresented voices and talent.”

2025 a major opportunity for Lewis

Fast forward four years, and Hamilton is front and centre for the 2025 version of Met Gala, and he is desperate not to waste the opportunity.

“Naturally, I hope this year’s Met Gala sparks conversation and reconfirms the connection between fashion and self-expression, and how deep it runs in Black culture," he explained.

“I hope it allows us to show that we have ownership of our identity and how we see ourselves and how we see one another, and how we use fashion to combat preconceived notions with humanity and dignity.

“If you think about where we are in the world - and particularly in the States, in terms of people pulling back on diversity - I think this Met Gala sends a really strong message that we must continue to celebrate and elevate Black history.”

Ready for a grand entrance

F1 Fridays are no longer just about practice sessions - Hamilton has turned the paddock into his own personal runway as he debuts his latest fashion choices.

Hamilton's paddock entrances are legendary.

Not surprisingly then he is thinking hard about what his entrance will portray in New York next Monday night.

“When I look at the images of Black men from the past - images like the ones in the exhibit - they were so stylish. My stylist, Eric McNeal, and I have been thinking about how I’m going to turn up at the Met Gala.

“We’re both very thoughtful and intentional when it comes to fashion, and I hope that everyone else attending is compelled to really research and think deeply about what they’re wearing. I also hope people take time to see the exhibit; the storytelling is amazing.”

Working with Pharrell is 'surreal'

The opportunity co-chair for Hamilton is momentous, something only enhanced by the fact Pharrell will be alongside him.

“Timing is everything, and to have co-chaired a previous Met Gala wouldn’t have been as special. I’m really proud. Also, I remember watching Pharrell as a kid and thinking, He’s so stylish and cool. It’s surreal for me to now be co-chairing with him.

“The moment is going to be huge. A testament to our legacy. A message that it can’t be erased.”

