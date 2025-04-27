NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, April 27) for the Jack Link's 500.
Sunday's race marks the 110th at Talladega in Cup Series history, with the 2.66-mile tri-oval set to see 188 laps, or 500 miles, of exciting racing action.
With the Cup Series taking a break over the Easter weekend, it feels like quite some time ago that Kyle Larson dominated proceedings at Bristol last time out. However, today's superspeedway poses a very different challenge to the short track at Bristol, and it's certainly going to be fascinating to see how it plays out.
Ford are often strong at superspeedways, and there was further evidence of that in Saturday's qualifying session, with seven of the top 10 Ford-powered cars. However, two-time Cup Series champion and Talladega winner Kyle Busch also looked strong, and neither of the last two races at the track were won by Ford-powered vehicles.
Last year's spring race at Talladega was won by Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI, for example, whilst last October's race at the Alabama track was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty.
With that said, let's get into the details you need to know regarding today's race and how you can watch it all unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series Talladega start times
The 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to start today (Sunday, April 27, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|4 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|8 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|9 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|5 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|4:30 AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV today
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's Cup Series race action from Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FOX.
Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series Talladega starting lineup
Here is how the starting lineup for today's Cup Series race looks.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|2
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|5
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|7
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|12
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|14
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|16
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|18
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|21
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|23
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|24
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|25
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|27
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|30
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|62
|Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
|32
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|34
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|37
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|38
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will be 188 laps long (500 miles) with three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps, whilst Stage 3 will be 68 laps.
What time is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
The Jack Link’s 500 will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today?
FOX will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Talladega race today located?
Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.
How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race today?
The Jack Link’s 500 is 500 miles in length, equating to 804.67 kilometers.
When was the Jack Link’s 500 first run?
The Jack Link’s 500 was first run in 1970.
Which owner has the most wins at Talladega?
Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Talladega, with 14.
Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.
Which active driver has the most wins at Talladega?
Brad Keselowski is the most-winning active driver at Talladega with six race victories. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also make the top 10 all-time wins list at Talladega with 3 wins apiece.
