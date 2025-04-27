close global

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, April 27) for the Jack Link's 500.

Sunday's race marks the 110th at Talladega in Cup Series history, with the 2.66-mile tri-oval set to see 188 laps, or 500 miles, of exciting racing action.

With the Cup Series taking a break over the Easter weekend, it feels like quite some time ago that Kyle Larson dominated proceedings at Bristol last time out. However, today's superspeedway poses a very different challenge to the short track at Bristol, and it's certainly going to be fascinating to see how it plays out.

Ford are often strong at superspeedways, and there was further evidence of that in Saturday's qualifying session, with seven of the top 10 Ford-powered cars. However, two-time Cup Series champion and Talladega winner Kyle Busch also looked strong, and neither of the last two races at the track were won by Ford-powered vehicles.

Last year's spring race at Talladega was won by Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI, for example, whilst last October's race at the Alabama track was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty.

With that said, let's get into the details you need to know regarding today's race and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega start times

The 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to start today (Sunday, April 27, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM
London, GB (BST) 8 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST) 9 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST) 5 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST) 4:30 AM (Monday)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's Cup Series race action from Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FOX.

Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega starting lineup

Here is how the starting lineup for today's Cup Series race looks.

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
2Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
4Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
5Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
7Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
8Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
10Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
13Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
16William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
21Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
23Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
24Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
27Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
28Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31Anthony Alfredo62Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
32Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
34Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will be 188 laps long (500 miles) with three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps, whilst Stage 3 will be 68 laps.

What time is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today?

FOX will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Talladega race today located?

Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 is 500 miles in length, equating to 804.67 kilometers.

When was the Jack Link’s 500 first run?

The Jack Link’s 500 was first run in 1970.

Which owner has the most wins at Talladega?

Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Talladega, with 14.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.

Which active driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Brad Keselowski is the most-winning active driver at Talladega with six race victories. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also make the top 10 all-time wins list at Talladega with 3 wins apiece.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals Michael Jordan call over NASCAR team switch

