NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway today (Sunday, April 27) for the Jack Link's 500.

Sunday's race marks the 110th at Talladega in Cup Series history, with the 2.66-mile tri-oval set to see 188 laps, or 500 miles, of exciting racing action.

With the Cup Series taking a break over the Easter weekend, it feels like quite some time ago that Kyle Larson dominated proceedings at Bristol last time out. However, today's superspeedway poses a very different challenge to the short track at Bristol, and it's certainly going to be fascinating to see how it plays out.

Ford are often strong at superspeedways, and there was further evidence of that in Saturday's qualifying session, with seven of the top 10 Ford-powered cars. However, two-time Cup Series champion and Talladega winner Kyle Busch also looked strong, and neither of the last two races at the track were won by Ford-powered vehicles.

Last year's spring race at Talladega was won by Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI, for example, whilst last October's race at the Alabama track was won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty.

With that said, let's get into the details you need to know regarding today's race and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega start times

The 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to start today (Sunday, April 27, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM London, GB (BST) 8 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 9 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 5 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 4:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's Cup Series race action from Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FOX.

Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega starting lineup

Here is how the starting lineup for today's Cup Series race looks.

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 4 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 5 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 7 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 8 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 10 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 13 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Anthony Alfredo 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will be 188 laps long (500 miles) with three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps, whilst Stage 3 will be 68 laps.

What time is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today?

FOX will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Talladega race today located?

Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

How many miles is the NASCAR Talladega race today?

The Jack Link’s 500 is 500 miles in length, equating to 804.67 kilometers.

When was the Jack Link’s 500 first run?

The Jack Link’s 500 was first run in 1970.

Which owner has the most wins at Talladega?

Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Talladega, with 14.

Which driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Dale Earnhardt holds the record for most driver victories, with 10.

Which active driver has the most wins at Talladega?

Brad Keselowski is the most-winning active driver at Talladega with six race victories. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also make the top 10 all-time wins list at Talladega with 3 wins apiece.

