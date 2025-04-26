NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega
A NASCAR Cup Series team have been penalized ahead of the action at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
Qualifying for the Jack Link's 500 is set to take place on Saturday morning. However, one team failed tech on Friday night ahead of the session.
That is as per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, who has revealed that the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet failed twice, resulting in two punishments.
Not only has the car chief of the No. 7 team been ejected, but the crew have also lost their pit selection for the rest of the weekend.
All other cars passed on either their first or second attempts, as per Pockrass, whilst Haley's car eventually passed on its third attempt.
What is NASCAR tech?
Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.
If a team fails tech on the first instance, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it passes.
If a car fails once, there is no punishment. However, if you fail twice, punishments are handed out, such as in Haley and the No. 7's case above.
According to NASCAR, the point of inspections is to level the sport's playing field as much as possible.
The website also outlines the five stations of a standard inspection, which are as follows:
Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body and inside.
Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.
Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of car.
Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.
