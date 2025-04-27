NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 now set.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith is Sunday's pole-sitter after proving the class of the field in the No. 38 Ford, snatching it from Kyle Busch on the very last lap of the session at Talladega Superspeedway.

Busch, though, still put in a strong showing given the dominance of the Ford-powered cars, and will start second in Sunday afternoon's race in his No. 8 Chevrolet.

Elsewhere at Talladega, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third, with Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon set to start fourth and fifth.

Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs all round out the top 10 for today's starting lineup, meaning seven of Sunday's top 10 are Fords.

With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 in full.

NASCAR Talladega starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, also known as the Jack Link's 500.

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 4 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 5 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 7 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 8 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 10 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 13 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Anthony Alfredo 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

