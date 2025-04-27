NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 now set.
Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith is Sunday's pole-sitter after proving the class of the field in the No. 38 Ford, snatching it from Kyle Busch on the very last lap of the session at Talladega Superspeedway.
Busch, though, still put in a strong showing given the dominance of the Ford-powered cars, and will start second in Sunday afternoon's race in his No. 8 Chevrolet.
Elsewhere at Talladega, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third, with Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon set to start fourth and fifth.
Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs all round out the top 10 for today's starting lineup, meaning seven of Sunday's top 10 are Fords.
With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 in full.
NASCAR Talladega starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, also known as the Jack Link's 500.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|2
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|4
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|5
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|7
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|12
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|14
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|16
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|18
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|21
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|23
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|24
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|25
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|27
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|30
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|62
|Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
|32
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|34
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|37
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|38
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|39
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
READ MORE: NASCAR champ Joey Logano opens up on 'robbing' Trump White House
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 43 minutes ago
NASCAR chief issues statement after driver receives death threats
- 33 minutes ago
NASCAR driver wants Talladega race result CHANGED after dramatic photo finish
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series star reveals race 'protest' plan
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied
- Today 12:00
Michael Schumacher ally told F1 legend 2010 comeback was 'pointless'
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun