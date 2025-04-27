close global

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega starting lineup with penalties applied

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Talladega on Sunday, with the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 now set.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith is Sunday's pole-sitter after proving the class of the field in the No. 38 Ford, snatching it from Kyle Busch on the very last lap of the session at Talladega Superspeedway.

Busch, though, still put in a strong showing given the dominance of the Ford-powered cars, and will start second in Sunday afternoon's race in his No. 8 Chevrolet.

Elsewhere at Talladega, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third, with Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon set to start fourth and fifth.

Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs all round out the top 10 for today's starting lineup, meaning seven of Sunday's top 10 are Fords.

With that said, let's take a look at the starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 in full.

NASCAR Talladega starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, also known as the Jack Link's 500.

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
2Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
4Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
5Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
7Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
8Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
10Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
13Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
16William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
21Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
23Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
24Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
27Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
28Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31Anthony Alfredo62Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
32Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
34Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet

