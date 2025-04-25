NASCAR champ Joey Logano opens up on 'robbing' Trump White House

Joey Logano has opened up on his NASCAR Cup Series champion visit to the White House, admitting that the experience was different to his previous appearances.

Logano joined Ryan Blaney, team owner Roger Penske, and NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps at the most famous location in American politics, revealing that he came away with more than he expected.

The 34-year-old won his third Cup Series title last year, leading to his second White House visit during a Trump presidency after his 2018 championship, the first of his career.

Logano revealed that the President had led him into a room – or large closet – and encouraged the motor racing honorees to take their pick of Donald Trump merchandise.

Joey Logano 'felt weird' in White House visit

"Probably the funniest part is - so he didn't have this there last time I was there - but this time like he's got this closet that's just outside the Oval Office.

"I call it a closet. It's bigger than a closet. But it has all like Trump merch in there. And he is like, ‘Just grab whatever you want.'

"And I'm like, 'whatever we want?' There's this stuff. And all the drivers are in there. We got the IMSA guys, me, Blaney. Newgarden's in there, right? And we're just like anything? You know there's shoes, there's watches. You know this guy's got merch like you wouldn't believe.

"And Roger [Penske]'s looking at us. He's like, ‘Grab me a hat or something.' But like, we're taking shoes and we're taking stuff. Felt like I was robbing the place. It felt weird."

