close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

Brad Keslowski has been given a boost ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Keslowski has more https://www.gpfans.com/us/tags/nascar-xfinity-series/ victories at the track than any other active driver and is tied for second all time (behind Dale Earnhardt Sr.) with six, last going to victory road there in 2021.

That good news? Josiah Wright, the rear tire changer for Keslowski's RFK Racing #6 Ford Mustang, has been reinstated after spending the last month suspended for a violation of NASCAR's substance abuse policy.

NASCAR's statement on Wright's reinstatement didn't contain much in the way of detail, at just 15 words long, and it's not yet clear whether he'll immediately rejoin the #6 crew after his enforced month away.

Kewlowski boosted by NASCAR announcement

The NASCAR statement on the matter simply read: "Josiah Wright has been reinstated and he is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity."

Corbin Sklener, jackman for Mike Harmon Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was suspended at the same time as Wright but is yet to be reinstated.

The reinstatement was the only item on NASCAR's weekly penalty report this week after Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Rockingham were run reasonably uncontroversially...until Jesse Love was disqualified hours after the Xfinity race when his car failed a technical inspection.

Love's Richard Childress Racing team have appealed that decision, with a verdict expected shortly after a Wednesday morning hearing.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin claims rejected as official disqualification response revealed

Related

Richard Childress Racing Jesse Love RFK Racing Brad Keslowski
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

  • Yesterday 15:00

Latest News

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR announce result of appeal against dramatic disqualification

  • Just now
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR announce MAJOR rule change that could prove controversial

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Talladega start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet speaks out on controversial Max Verstappen penalty

  • Yesterday 21:00
FIA News

FIA confirm General Motors will enter F1 in 2029

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x