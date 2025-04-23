NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

Brad Keslowski has been given a boost ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Keslowski has more victories at the track than any other active driver and is tied for second all time (behind Dale Earnhardt Sr.) with six, last going to victory road there in 2021.

That good news? Josiah Wright, the rear tire changer for Keslowski's RFK Racing #6 Ford Mustang, has been reinstated after spending the last month suspended for a violation of NASCAR's substance abuse policy.

NASCAR's statement on Wright's reinstatement didn't contain much in the way of detail, at just 15 words long, and it's not yet clear whether he'll immediately rejoin the #6 crew after his enforced month away.

The NASCAR statement on the matter simply read: "Josiah Wright has been reinstated and he is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity."

Corbin Sklener, jackman for Mike Harmon Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was suspended at the same time as Wright but is yet to be reinstated.

The reinstatement was the only item on NASCAR's weekly penalty report this week after Truck Series and Xfinity Series races at Rockingham were run reasonably uncontroversially...until Jesse Love was disqualified hours after the Xfinity race when his car failed a technical inspection.

Love's Richard Childress Racing team have appealed that decision, with a verdict expected shortly after a Wednesday morning hearing.

