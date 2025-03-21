NASCAR star impacted by substance abuse suspension

NASCAR star Brad Keslowski has been hit with a blow ahead of this weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead.

The 2012 Cup Series champion will be without a key member of his crew for the foreseeable future thanks to a suspension handed down by NASCAR.

Rear changer Jo Wright has been suspended for a violation of the sport's substance abuse policy, as reported by Bob Pockrass, with Coleman Dollarhide replacing him as of the Pennzoil 400 last weekend.

Keslowski hasn't had an ideal start to the season, sitting 30th in the points standings after failing to achieve a single top-10 finish in the opening five races.

Keslowski 'outperformed' by RFK team-mate

The veteran racer broke a winless streak of 110 races when he took victory at Darlington last year, but failed to make a run in the playoffs and was eliminated in the Round of 16.

However, Cup Series legend and commentator Kevin Harvick has admitted to doubts that Keslowski will ever replicate his title-winning form of 2012, saying on his Happy Hour podcast: "I don't think we ever see another championship out of Keselowski.

"I think one of the big question marks that I have, is Brad Keselowski ever going to get back to what he was at Penske? And I think he's done a great job at RFK. But as the driver, I think he's going to continue to make an impact at RFK with structure, organization, racing common sense and all the things that come with that.

"But I just, you know, we've seen flashes of brilliance out of that car over the past few years. And now you've got a crew chief change. And they added another car. I think Chris Buescher has outperformed him over the last couple years for sure."

