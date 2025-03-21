NASCAR make big announcement on 'Christopher Bell rule'

NASCAR has clarified pit road rules after Christopher Bell was penalized for stopping in his team-mate's stall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On lap 108 of the Pennzoil 400 Bell made his way into the pitlane for a full service, but his crew chief quickly noticed that his front-left tire was still loose. As a result, Bell was brought into his team-mate Chase Briscoe's pit box further down pit road.

Whilst Briscoe’s crew safely secured the wheel, Bell was penalized by NASCAR and sent to the back of the field, resulting in a P12 finish for the Joe Gibbs Racing star.

The penalty ensured that Bell was unable to claim a Cup Series four-peat, and will have to wait before he can join the exclusive club of eight drivers who have won four consecutive races.

NASCAR clarify rules after Bell penalty

Following Bell’s penalty in Las Vegas, NASCAR has confirmed the rules if a car is serviced in another team’s pit stall.

Like Bell, if a vehicle receives service in another team’s pit stall to correct a safety issue, such as the loose wheel, the vehicle will receive a flag status penalty.

The car will either restart at the back of the field or receive a pass-through for pitting outside the assigned pit box.

If a car receives service in another team’s pit stall for competition adjustments, the vehicle may receive a lap(s) penalty.

The removal of a fuel can, wedge wrench or jack from under a vehicle have also been named as other safety issues that will result in a flag status penalty.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin calls for NASCAR rival to quit racing 'NOW'

Related