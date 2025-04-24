NASCAR Today: Cup Series team announce STUNNING departure as appeal result revealed
A NASCAR Cup Series team have announced the shock departure of a championship-winning member of their staff, hired with some fanfare less than a year ago.
NASCAR announce result of appeal against dramatic disqualification
NASCAR have announced the verdict of an appeal panel, which met to discuss Jesse Love's Xfinity Series disqualification at Rockingham last weekend.
NASCAR announce MAJOR rule change that could prove controversial
NASCAR has announced the format of the 2025 All-Star Race in an official statement, with one major rule change that could cause huge controversy.
NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension
Brad Keslowski has been given a boost ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.
Dale Earnhardt Jr pays tribute to important NASCAR figure following death
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has paid tribute to Dr. Jerry Petty, after the long-time neurosurgeon's passing this week at the age of 90.
