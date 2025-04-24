close global

NASCAR Today: Cup Series team announce STUNNING departure as appeal result revealed

A NASCAR Cup Series team have announced the shock departure of a championship-winning member of their staff, hired with some fanfare less than a year ago.

NASCAR announce result of appeal against dramatic disqualification

NASCAR have announced the verdict of an appeal panel, which met to discuss Jesse Love's Xfinity Series disqualification at Rockingham last weekend.

NASCAR announce MAJOR rule change that could prove controversial

NASCAR has announced the format of the 2025 All-Star Race in an official statement, with one major rule change that could cause huge controversy.

NASCAR announce official update following substance abuse suspension

Brad Keslowski has been given a boost ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Dale Earnhardt Jr pays tribute to important NASCAR figure following death

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has paid tribute to Dr. Jerry Petty, after the long-time neurosurgeon's passing this week at the age of 90.

NASCAR Cup Series legend jokes about 'punching' team-mate
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series legend jokes about 'punching' team-mate

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR announce result of appeal against dramatic disqualification
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR announce result of appeal against dramatic disqualification

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes chief reveals plans for contract talks amid Max Verstappen rumors

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson reveals surprise plans for NASCAR Cup Series retirement

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series legend jokes about 'punching' team-mate

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series team announce STUNNING departure as appeal result revealed

  • Today 13:00
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive makers announce new female F1 drivers series

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team announce SHOCK exit of former championship winner

  • Today 02:00
