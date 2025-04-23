Dale Earnhardt Jr pays tribute to important NASCAR figure following death

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has paid tribute to Dr. Jerry Petty, after the long-time neurosurgeon's passing this week at the age of 90.

Petty was a hugely respected figure in the sport, treating a number of drivers over the course of his career and, among other things, being a founding member of the Carolina NeuroSurgery and Spine Associates (CNSA).

The CNSA also released a statement in the wake of his death, writing: "It is with heavy hearts that we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Jerry Petty – a founding partner of CNSA, a national leader in neurosurgery, and a beloved mentor and friend. We are honored to stand on the foundation he built. Thank you, Dr. Petty. Your life’s work continues to guide and inspire us all."

NASCAR also released a statement of their own paying tribute to the doctor, saying: "For more than five decades, Dr. Jerry Petty was a constant and caring figure within the NASCAR garage, lending his immense medical knowledge and skills to treat competitors every single week.

"His personal touch made him a trusted figure, one who dedicated his life to caring for others. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Petty."

Earnhardt Jr.: Dr Petty was a friend of NASCAR

Earnhardt Jr., who has spoken openly about his struggles with head injuries in the past, estimating that he's had a terrifying 20-25 concussions and admitting that he would likely have continued racing for longer without that history, posted about Petty on social media.

"Dr. Petty helped so many patients in his career, but I will remember him for being a friend to the NASCAR industry and helping so many drivers through all sorts of injuries," he wrote.

"Above all that, he was a kind amazing person. Always cracking a joke and keeping spirits high. He left a very positive impression on this world and will be missed."

