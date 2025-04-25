Kendall Jenner confirms NASCAR partnership as official statement released

Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand have issued an official statement confirming a new partnership with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger.

Breidinger landed a full-time drive in the Truck Series with Tricon Garage in the No. 5 for the 2025 season, and is slowly adapting to the step up from ARCA, achieving consistent results and her best finish last time out at Rockingham.

Now, the 25-year-old driver has landed a huge new partner, with Jenner set to support Breidinger through her 818 Tequila brand.

"818 Tequila, the award-winning brand founded by Kendall Jenner, announces its first national sports partnership with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger," an official press release explained.

"The collaboration marks a new chapter for 818 as the brand steps into the fast-growing world of motorsports and connects with a rising generation of fans, many of them women, who are helping redefine what the sport looks like today."

Kendall Jenner announces NASCAR partnership

Jenner herself spoke as part of the official release, expressing her excitement at teaming up with the rising star.

"Toni is a force both on the track and on social media,” Jenner explained.

“We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership.”

Toni Breidinger will be partnered with 818 Tequila for the rest of 2025

Elsewhere, Breidinger said that the partnership was a dream come true.

"As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true,” Breidinger explained.

“I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women.”

As per the statement, the partnership will see 818 Tequila serve as Breidinger's primary sponsor at Nashville on May 30.

However, following that race, 818 Tequila will step back to an associate sponsorship role, although this will continue throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

