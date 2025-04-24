Kyle Larson reveals surprise plans for NASCAR Cup Series retirement
Kyle Larson has revealed some radical plans for his NASCAR Cup Series retirement, speaking before coming back from the sport's Easter break.
The 2021 Cup Series champ is in Indianapolis this week for the Indy 500 open test ahead of next month's race, as he gears up to make his second run at the Memorial Day Double.
Larson admitted that this year will probably the last time he competes in the race for some time, but that he'd like to come back and give the iconic race more of his focus when he retires from full-time Cup Series racing.
That's unlikely to be any time soon, with Larson only 32 years old, and he did admit while talking about these plans that they're far from set in stone.
Larson fearful of Indy 500 FOMO
“I don't know, I haven't really had a sit-down discussion with anybody about that, so I don't know,” Larson said after the long day of testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 23 concluded. “I can't really fully answer that.
“In my head, yeah, I'm going into this thinking it's at least for the time being, in the near future, the final Indy 500. But I am still young, and I mentioned on Dale (Earnhardt) Jr.'s Download thing (podcast) that maybe someday when I'm not full-time Cup and I can really devote all my mind to Indy, I'd like to do it again.
“But we'll see. If I happen to win the Indy 500, I'd probably just ride off into the sunset, too.
“I don’t know, it's such a cool event. I think once you run it enough, I think, and you don't, you probably have a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) and want to come back. It's hard to fully answer that right now.”
