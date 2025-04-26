NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega is complete, and it’s Zane Smith who will start Sunday’s race from pole position.

With NASCAR returning to superspeedway action, Smith set the fastest lap time of 52.656 seconds around the 2.66-mile tri-oval, with the Front Row Motorsports star taking his first-ever pole position in the Cup Series in doing so.

Smith was the last driver to set a lap at Talladega, with his time cruelly denying Kyle Busch his first pole position since Dover last year, which came almost a year ago to the day.

Still, it was an excellent session for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet, who will start Sunday’s race in second spot, particularly considering the dominance of the Ford cars.

Indeed, seven of the top 10 starters in Sunday’s race will be Ford-powered vehicles, with Busch, Austin Dillon (5th), and Ty Gibbs (10th) the only exceptions.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from qualifying and how the full starting lineup looks for Sunday's race.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Talladega?

After qualifying on Saturday morning, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, with times from the second round of qualifying included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Second Round Lap Time 1 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 52.565 2 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 52.697 3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 52.700 4 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 52.700 5 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 52.736 6 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 52.761 7 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 52.780 8 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 52.795 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 52.833 10 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 52.951 11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 13 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Anthony Alfredo 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

