close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega is complete, and it’s Zane Smith who will start Sunday’s race from pole position.

With NASCAR returning to superspeedway action, Smith set the fastest lap time of 52.656 seconds around the 2.66-mile tri-oval, with the Front Row Motorsports star taking his first-ever pole position in the Cup Series in doing so.

Smith was the last driver to set a lap at Talladega, with his time cruelly denying Kyle Busch his first pole position since Dover last year, which came almost a year ago to the day.

Still, it was an excellent session for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet, who will start Sunday’s race in second spot, particularly considering the dominance of the Ford cars.

Indeed, seven of the top 10 starters in Sunday’s race will be Ford-powered vehicles, with Busch, Austin Dillon (5th), and Ty Gibbs (10th) the only exceptions.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from qualifying and how the full starting lineup looks for Sunday's race.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Talladega?

After qualifying on Saturday morning, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, with times from the second round of qualifying included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Second Round Lap Time
1Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford52.565
2Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet52.697
3Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford52.700
4Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford52.700
5Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet52.736
6Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford52.761
7Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford52.780
8Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford52.795
9Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford52.833
10Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota52.951
11Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
13Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
16William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
21Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
23Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
24Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
27Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
28Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31Anthony Alfredo62Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
32Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
34Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals Michael Jordan call over NASCAR team switch

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Busch Ford Talladega Zane Smith Jack Link's 500
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on tv
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on tv

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega

  • Today 14:15

Latest News

Formula E

McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement as team exit racing series

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Pole SNATCHED from Kyle Busch as Ford dominate at Talladega

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Red Bull make embarrassing Max Verstappen mistake

  • Today 16:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on tv

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with penalty at Talladega

  • Today 14:15
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR driver airs frustration over disqualification verdict

  • Today 13:35
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x