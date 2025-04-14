close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

Denny Hamlin was denied a piece of NASCAR history in the Food City 500 on Sunday as Kyle Larson dominated at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin headed into the weekend looking for his third Cup Series victory in as many weeks and had he achieved it, he would have overtaken Kyle Busch as Joe Gibbs Racing’s most winningest driver. Instead, the No. 11 star remains tied first on 56 JGR wins with Busch, for now.

There was nothing Hamlin could do about Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, though, with the No. 5 driver leading for an incredible 411 of the 500 racing laps. In doing so, Larson becomes the first driver to lead 400-plus laps in back-to-back Bristol races since Bobby Allison in 1972.

In taking his victory, Larson added to his Xfinity Series win at Bristol on Saturday night, only missing out on the weekend sweep after a second-place finish in the Truck Series race on Friday night.

Elsewhere at Bristol, Ty Gibbs came home in third to secure his strongest result of the season, with Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

William Byron, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Dillion all finished inside the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol race results

PositionDriverCar No.TeamManufacturer
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
6William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
8Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
9AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
10Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
12Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
13Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
14Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
15Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
17Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
18Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
19Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
20Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord
21John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
23Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord
24Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord
25Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
26Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
27Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
28Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota
29Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord
30Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Jesse Love33Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
32Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
33Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
34Corey Lajoie01Rick Ware RacingFord
35Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord
37Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
38Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
39Josh Bilicki66Garage 66Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
9 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race requires 500 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Bristol race?

Sunday, April 13th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Bristol race located?

The NASCAR Bristol race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

How many miles is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race is 266.5 miles, equating to 428.89 kilometers.

When was the Food City 500 first run?

The Food City 500 was first run in 1961.

Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?

Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins, with 21 in total.

Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?

Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12 wins to his name.

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit

Related

Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Alex Bowman Carson Hocevar Food City 500
NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:43
Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit
NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

  • 56 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star learns podium fate as FIA announce penalty verdict

  • 1 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 19:43
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 star risks shock demotion after Bahrain Grand Prix podium

  • Yesterday 19:42
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen tumbles down standings as Piastri takes brilliant win

  • Yesterday 18:53
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x