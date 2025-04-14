NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates
Denny Hamlin was denied a piece of NASCAR history in the Food City 500 on Sunday as Kyle Larson dominated at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin headed into the weekend looking for his third Cup Series victory in as many weeks and had he achieved it, he would have overtaken Kyle Busch as Joe Gibbs Racing’s most winningest driver. Instead, the No. 11 star remains tied first on 56 JGR wins with Busch, for now.
There was nothing Hamlin could do about Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, though, with the No. 5 driver leading for an incredible 411 of the 500 racing laps. In doing so, Larson becomes the first driver to lead 400-plus laps in back-to-back Bristol races since Bobby Allison in 1972.
In taking his victory, Larson added to his Xfinity Series win at Bristol on Saturday night, only missing out on the weekend sweep after a second-place finish in the Truck Series race on Friday night.
Elsewhere at Bristol, Ty Gibbs came home in third to secure his strongest result of the season, with Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.
William Byron, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Dillion all finished inside the top 10.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol race results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|13
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|17
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|26
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|30
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Jesse Love
|33
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Corey Lajoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|37
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|38
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|Garage 66
|Ford
NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
How many laps is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The NASCAR Bristol race requires 500 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Bristol race?
Sunday, April 13th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Bristol race located?
The NASCAR Bristol race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
How many miles is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The NASCAR Bristol race is 266.5 miles, equating to 428.89 kilometers.
When was the Food City 500 first run?
The Food City 500 was first run in 1961.
Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?
Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins, with 21 in total.
Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?
Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12 wins to his name.
READ MORE: Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates
- 56 minutes ago
F1 star learns podium fate as FIA announce penalty verdict
- 1 uur geleden
FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 19:43
F1 star risks shock demotion after Bahrain Grand Prix podium
- Yesterday 19:42
F1 Results Today: Verstappen tumbles down standings as Piastri takes brilliant win
- Yesterday 18:53