NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin DENIED history at Bristol as Kyle Larson dominates

Denny Hamlin was denied a piece of NASCAR history in the Food City 500 on Sunday as Kyle Larson dominated at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin headed into the weekend looking for his third Cup Series victory in as many weeks and had he achieved it, he would have overtaken Kyle Busch as Joe Gibbs Racing’s most winningest driver. Instead, the No. 11 star remains tied first on 56 JGR wins with Busch, for now.

There was nothing Hamlin could do about Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, though, with the No. 5 driver leading for an incredible 411 of the 500 racing laps. In doing so, Larson becomes the first driver to lead 400-plus laps in back-to-back Bristol races since Bobby Allison in 1972.

In taking his victory, Larson added to his Xfinity Series win at Bristol on Saturday night, only missing out on the weekend sweep after a second-place finish in the Truck Series race on Friday night.

Elsewhere at Bristol, Ty Gibbs came home in third to secure his strongest result of the season, with Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

William Byron, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Dillion all finished inside the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol race results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 6 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 13 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 17 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 18 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 26 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 30 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Jesse Love 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Corey Lajoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 37 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 39 Josh Bilicki 66 Garage 66 Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 9 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race requires 500 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Bristol race?

Sunday, April 13th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Bristol race located?

The NASCAR Bristol race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

How many miles is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race is 266.5 miles, equating to 428.89 kilometers.

When was the Food City 500 first run?

The Food City 500 was first run in 1961.

Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?

Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins, with 21 in total.

Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?

Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12 wins to his name.

