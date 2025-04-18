Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares heartfelt post as NASCAR star celebrates major milestone

Samantha Busch has shared a heartfelt post regarding her husband and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as he celebrates a major milestone early.

Busch currently drives the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and has had a long and successful career in stock car racing that doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.

Having competed in 715 races and counting, Busch has 63 Cup Series victories under his belt, putting him ninth on the all-time wins list in NASCAR's elite series, and he is also tied first with Denny Hamlin as Joe Gibbs Racing's most-winningest driver ever having raced there previously.

So far this season, however, despite some impressive showings, Busch is yet to snap his winless streak that has rumbled on since 2023.

Kyle and Samantha Busch celebrate major milestone

Whilst Busch will no doubt want to end that streak sooner rather than later, with no NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend, the 39-year-old and his wife have been afforded a rare weekend away from the race track.

And, Samantha Busch has revealed that the pair are taking a vacation on her Instagram page, celebrating Kyle's 40th birthday a couple of weeks early, whilst they have the opportunity.

"Early celebration for Kyle’s big 4-0, love ya babe," Samantha wrote, sharing a picture of herself and her husband at dinner on a beachfront.

In a separate image shared, Kyle could also be seen with a small chocolate cake in front of him, with a candle burning, to mark his birthday celebrations.

Busch actually turns 40 years old on May 2nd. However, that takes place on the Friday of NASCAR's race weekend at Texas next month, when the Cup Series is in action.

