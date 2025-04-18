NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced

close global

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has hinted that he could leave Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR team hit with penalty as 'indefinite suspension' also announced

NASCAR's official penalty report after last weekend's action at Bristol Motor Speedway has been released, with two punishments revealed.

Kyle Busch name-dropped as Kyle Larson doubles down on NASCAR criticism

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been name-dropped by fellow NASCAR star Kyle Larson as he doubles down on his criticism of the racing series.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner says NASCAR-Michael Jordan lawsuit just 'white noise'

Michael Waltrip has described Michael Jordan’s lawsuit as ‘white noise’, where he downplayed the impact 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ legal proceedings have had on NASCAR.

NASCAR driver at heart of experience row reveals plans for Cup Series return

Katherine Legge has announced when she will return to racing in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series after her shaky debut in Phoenix.

x