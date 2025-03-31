NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes shock retirement reveal at Martinsville

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made a shock retirement reveal ahead of Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Speaking to the FOX Sports team ahead of the race in which he went on to finish 17th, Busch was quizzed on his NASCAR future given he turns 40 this year, his contract is due to expire, and the fact he recently competed in a race alongside his son, Brexton, for the first time.

In reply, the 63-time Cup Series winner made a startling admission, revealing he had considered retiring from the sport three years ago.

"It was a consideration three years ago," Busch told FOX Sports on track ahead of Sunday's race.

Kyle Busch addresses NASCAR retirement

Fear not, though, Kyle Busch fans, as the driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet does not sound like he is going anywhere just yet.

Continuing his comments above, the No. 8 driver added: "I think daily, you kind of work through those things and thoughts and where you wanna be and what you want to do,"

"When you're still out here being able to enjoy what you're doing, working with your team and continuing to try to improve RCR and improve the program and get it to where we all want it and put ourselves in Victory Lane, we're gonna keep working at it."

Busch is in the final year of his contract at Richard Childress Racing having joined on a three-year deal back in 2023. The deal came after the 39-year-old ended his 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 season.

Busch has since gone on to win 3 races for RCR but the last of those came way back in June 2023, with the two-time champion recently opening up on how tough his winless spell has been.

