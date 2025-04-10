Kyle Busch NASCAR record could be broken as soon as THIS weekend

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch could be set to lose a long-held record this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, depending on the result of the Food City 500.

To date, Busch’s career in the Cup Series has spanned 22 years, with over 700 races completed during that time.

Of course, a large portion of the 39-year-old’s career was spent at Joe Gibbs Racing, where he raced for 15 seasons, winning 56 times and becoming their most winningest driver ever before departing the team and joining Richard Childress Racing for 2023 and beyond.

However, Busch lost his sole claim to that record last weekend, with Denny Hamlin’s wins at Martinsville and Darlington taking his win tally in the NASCAR Cup Series to 56 wins. And, given Hamlin has only ever raced for JGR, all of those have been for the team, meaning he now ties Busch at the top of the JGR all-time wins list.

One more win for Hamlin would see the No. 11 Toyota driver break Busch’s record once and for all, and given his recent form this season, and previously at Bristol Motor Speedway, you wouldn’t bet against it.

Joe Gibbs Racing's all-time wins list

Whilst Busch and Hamlin are tied at the top of JGR’s all-time Cup Series wins list, several other drivers also feature.

However, it must be said that both Busch and Hamlin are well clear of the next driver in the rankings, Tony Stewart, who sits 3rd with 33 wins for the team.

Bobby Labonte and Matt Kenseth round out the top five, meanwhile, with 21 and 15 wins for JGR, respectively, with Martin Truex Jr. tied for fifth, too.

In terms of active, full-time Cup Series drivers on the list, other than Busch and Hamlin, current JGR star Christopher Bell features, as does Team Penske's Joey Logano and Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones.

Bell sits seventh with 12 wins under his belt, including three so far this season, whilst Logano and Jones both have two wins for JGR after their respective stints with the team.

You can see the full list below, including each driver's first and last victory for the team.

Rank Driver JGR Cup Series Wins First Win Last Win 1 Kyle Busch 56 2008 2022 1 Denny Hamlin 56 2006 2025 3 Tony Stewart 33 1999 2008 4 Bobby Labonte 21 1995 2003 5 Matt Kenseth 15 2013 2017 5 Martin Truex Jr. 15 2019 2023 7 Christopher Bell 12 2021 2025 8 Carl Edwards 5 2015 2016 9 Dale Jarrett 2 1993 1994 9 Joey Logano 2 2009 2012 9 Erik Jones 2 2018 2019

