Cup Series champion says Chase Elliott isn't NASCAR's most popular driver

Kevin Harvick has suggested that Chase Elliott is no longer NASCAR’s most popular driver, with the 2014 Cup Series champion naming the driver he thinks is the most liked.

Elliott has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for seven consecutive years from 2018 until 2024, following in his father Bill Elliott’s footsteps who won the award a record 16 times.

Whilst voting does not usually open up until the end of the year, Harvick has already revealed the name he thinks should receive the award in 2025.

On his weekly Happy Hour podcast, Harvick discussed Kyle Larson’s latest win at Bristol and also made the case for how he has become NASCAR’s most popular driver.

Is Kyle Larson NASCAR’s most popular driver?

“Kyle Larson is the most popular driver in the Cup Series right now,” Harvick said.

“[Larson] sells the most souvenirs, races the most races, he wins. He’s on it.”

Earlier on in the podcast, Harvick also claimed Larson has been more adept at leaning into his personality for the fans in 2025.

“Kyle Larson is paying attention. He knows how to put on a show, he knows how to play to the crowd.

“He’s not underrated as a driver, but he’s underrated in a lot of categories off the race track. Now, you’re starting to see this personality from Kyle Larson to play into the things that are said around him.”

After his win at Bristol, Larson currently sits fourth in the standings with a DNF at Darlington proving costly for the NASCAR star.

