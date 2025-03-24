NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes 'tough' emotional admission in brutally honest reveal

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has made an emotional admission when reflecting on his current winless streak.

Busch has not tasted a win in the Cup Series since 2023, with the 2024 season snapping a 19-year record of winning in each season in NASCAR's top tier.

Recently appearing on the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour show, Busch was quizzed on how it feels to have gone so long without tasting a Cup Series victory, offering a frank response.

"It's tough," Busch told Harvick.

"I mean, it was really hard last year going winless first year ever in Cup Series competition, not being able to score a victory was really hard."

Kyle Busch on Cup Series win drought

Opening up further, the driver of the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing admitted there were emotional reasons behind why not winning for some time hurts so badly.

"I look through it through my son's eyes sometimes because he talks about how Owen [Larson] gets to go celebrate with Tiny Kyle [Kyle Larson] and when he wins and he gets to go run out on the racetrack and get a ride to Victory Lane and all that.

"And Brexton [Busch's son], when we were in our highs of 2015, 16, 17, 18, even some of 19, we won four, five, six, eight races a year in those years and so he was too young to really kind of remember it and take part in those because he wasn't that perfect age of running out to the track, you know.

"Now that he's a little bit older, he wants to be a part of that and I'm not winning as much."

Busch continued, vowing to keep fighting: "It is tough. It's more tough on that probably for me feeling bad for him that he doesn't get to enjoy in that as much as I feel bad for me that I don't get to enjoy in being able to go to Victory Lane as much as I once did.

"But life is life. You just keep fighting it out and keep working with the team and everybody that we've got on this year at RCR and stuff and trying to make it better to get us back to Victory Lane."

