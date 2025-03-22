NASCAR champion Kyle Larson takes DRAMATIC victory at Homestead after huge spin

Kyle Larson's NASCAR weekend at Homestead got off to the perfect start on Friday night with a dramatic victory in the Truck Series' Baptist Health 200.

The 2021 Cup Series champion is competing in all three NASCAR series this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, aiming for victories in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series.

Driving the No. 07 Truck for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has now ticked off the former of those, overcoming a late race spinout with just 45 laps remaining to race back through the field to take what at some stages felt like an unlikely victory.

Larson beat Layne Riggs to the finish line, overtaking him with just two laps remaining, whilst Corey Heim came home in third after leading for 78 of the race's 134 laps.

Kyle Larson wins Homestead Truck Series race

Speaking after taking the victory in Florida, Larson admitted he even doubted during the race whether or not he could get back to the front.

“I wasn’t exactly sure if I could get back up there,” the NASCAR Cup Series star admitted.

“I didn’t have the restart I wanted, took a little bit too long to start picking them off and then just got ripping the wall and it paid dividends for me in 1 and 2.”

Larson also took time to highlight Corey Heim's performance in the No. 11 car, admitting he was not sure he would have caught him but for Heim's late motor issue in the race.

“Not sure what happened to the 11 [Heim], but that worked out in our favor for sure,” Larson added,

“I don’t think I would have gotten to him. Obviously, I would have gotten to second, probably, but that would have been tough to get to him.

"That last run was a lot of fun.”

Larson's next race of the weekend will be Saturday evening's Xfinity Series race, which takes place not long after Cup Series qualifying.

