NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Homestead-Miami Speedway today (Saturday, March 22) for the Hard Rock Bet 300.

Last time out at Las Vegas, Justin Allgaier took the victory, his first at the track after finishing second there on four occasions previously.

Allgaier's win, which he secured by holding off Aric Almirola, was the 26th of his career and 90th for JR Motorsports, the NASCAR team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Fascinatingly, Allgaier's win also sees him qualify for the 'Dash 4 Cash' at Homestead this weekend, which sees the highest finisher of the four elected drivers receive a $100,000 prize and automatic qualification for the next 'Dash 4 Cash' event. The drivers eligible this weekend are Allgaier, Jesse Love, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer after they came home in third, fourth and fifth in Las Vegas.

That mini-battle, on top of the 200-lap, 300-mile race itself should make for an exciting event on Saturday evening, with a different race winner in each Xfinity Series race so far in 2025.

With that said, we've got all the details you need to know regarding start times below, as well as information on how you can watch the action unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead race start times

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway starts today (Saturday, March 22, 2025) at 4 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

