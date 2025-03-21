NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Homestead-Miami Speedway today (Friday, March 21) for the Baptist Health 200.

Despite Corey Heim's win at Las Vegas last time out, which takes his victory tally to two for the campaign, all eyes heading into this weekend are likely to be on 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

Larson is set to compete in all three NASCAR races at Homestead this weekend, starting with the Truck Series on Friday night, where he will drive the No. 07 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Of course, his participation also offers the full-time Truck drivers the chance to get one over on a big name and show exactly what they can do out on the track.

In that sense, watch out for the likes of Grant Enfinger and Ty Majeski. Enfinger was the winner at this race last year, with Majeski coming home in second that day. Both have made strong starts to this season, too, with the latter topping the rankings heading into this weekend, with the former in third.

With all that said, let's take a look at how you can watch Friday night's race action from Homestead unfold live.

NASCAR Truck Series: Las Vegas start times

NASCAR Truck Series race action at Homestead-Miami Speedway starts today, Friday, March 21, at 8 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 8 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 8 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 8 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 8 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 8 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 7 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 7 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 7 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 7 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 7 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 7 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 6 PM Denver, CO (MT) 6 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 6 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 5 PM Portland, OR (PT) 5 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 5 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday can be watched on FOX.

Radio coverage is also set to be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

