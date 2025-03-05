NASCAR champion Kyle Larson set for switch to alternative racing series

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson has announced that he will be switching to an alternative racing series in 2025.

The one-time Cup Series champion currently races full-time in NASCAR's top tier for Hendrick Motorsports, but will be switching to the Truck Series for multiple races this year, an official statement has confirmed.

As per Spire Motorsports, Larson will race the No. 07 Chevy Silverado in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 21st and April 11th, respectively.

“I love racing at Homestead-Miami and Bristol, so I’m excited to add those Truck races to my schedule,” Larson explained in the Spire statement.

“Hopefully, we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board and battle for the victories in the Spire truck.”

Kyle Larson celebrating a win at Bristol in 2024

Kyle Larson set to race in NASCAR Truck Series

Larson's Hendrick Motorsports team-mate and 2025 Daytona 500 winner William Byron is also set to make the switch to the Truck Series for Spire for a race this season.

Whilst Larson is set for two outings, Byron will pilot the No. 07 car on just one occasion, on March 28th at Martinsville.

“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series,” explained Byron.

“It’s been a couple years for me, so I’m ready to try it again. Plus, the last time I ran a truck at Martinsville, we won. Hopefully, we can do that again because it really paid off for us on the Cup side of things.

"Spire is a great group, and I’m excited to work with them again.”

