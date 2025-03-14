NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway under the lights on Friday night for the Ecosave 200.

After a two-week break following Atlanta, Friday's 134-lap race marks the third Truck Series event of the season, with two different winners in the opening two rounds.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas

READ MORE: NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Corey Heim won the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona, although somewhat underwhelming given that he inherited the victory following Parker Kligerman's disqualification. Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won last time out at Atlanta in the Fr8 208, just edging Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota.

It could well be that we see a third different winner in Vegas this weekend, with the top three drivers in the standings — Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Chandler Smith — yet to pick up a race win in 2025.

With all that said, let's take a look at how you can watch Friday night's race action from Las Vegas unfold live.

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

NASCAR Truck Series: Las Vegas start times

NASCAR Truck Series race action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts today, Friday, March 14, at 9 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 9 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 9 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 9 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 9 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 9 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 8 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 8 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 8 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 8 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 8 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 8 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 7 PM Denver, CO (MT) 7 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 7 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 7 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 7 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 6 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 6 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 6 PM Portland, OR (PT) 6 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 6 PM

READ MORE: NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Radio coverage is also set to be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related