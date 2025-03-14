close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Truck Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Friday, March 14) for qualifying ahead of the Ecosave 200.

Single-lap qualifying will determine the starting order for Friday night's race, which is set to see 134 laps and 201 miles of competitive racing.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

It has been two weeks since the last Truck Series race at Atlanta, which was won by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in a photo finish, denying Stewart Friesen the victory and, crucially, a guaranteed playoff spot.

In fact, only Corey Heim has secured himself a playoff place so far, and even that only came after he was promoted to the win at Daytona following Parker Kligerman's disqualification.

Grant Enfinger currently tops the Truck Series standings, meanwhile, just one point ahead of 2024 champion Ty Majeski. Chandler Smith, Corey Heim and Ben Rhodes round out the top five in the standings heading to Vegas.

With all that said, let's get into the start times for today's qualifying action and how you can watch it all unfold live.

READ MORE: NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

NASCAR Truck Series Las Vegas qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts on Friday, March 14, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX Sports
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Cup Series Daytona Atlanta Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas

  • Yesterday 12:45
450-race NASCAR Cup Series star set for HUGE Hall of Fame honor
NASCAR Cup Series

450-race NASCAR Cup Series star set for HUGE Hall of Fame honor

  • Yesterday 02:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton makes BIZARRE appearance in iconic American movie

  • 24 minutes ago
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko says new driver won't last full season

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Sebastian Vettel addresses F1 hypocrite allegation

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: How are points awarded in a grand prix?

  • Yesterday 20:00

F1 DRS Explained: What is Drag Reduction System and how does it help drivers overtake?

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x