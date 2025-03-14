NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Truck Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Friday, March 14) for qualifying ahead of the Ecosave 200.

Single-lap qualifying will determine the starting order for Friday night's race, which is set to see 134 laps and 201 miles of competitive racing.

It has been two weeks since the last Truck Series race at Atlanta, which was won by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in a photo finish, denying Stewart Friesen the victory and, crucially, a guaranteed playoff spot.

In fact, only Corey Heim has secured himself a playoff place so far, and even that only came after he was promoted to the win at Daytona following Parker Kligerman's disqualification.

Grant Enfinger currently tops the Truck Series standings, meanwhile, just one point ahead of 2024 champion Ty Majeski. Chandler Smith, Corey Heim and Ben Rhodes round out the top five in the standings heading to Vegas.

With all that said, let's get into the start times for today's qualifying action and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Truck Series Las Vegas qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts on Friday, March 14, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

