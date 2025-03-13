NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

NASCAR Cup Series managing director has backed the decision to hand Joey Logano a penalty during Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway.

Having just been beaten to pole by William Byron in qualifying on Saturday, Logano had made a strong start to the race and was leading the way.

However, things would soon unravel for the three-time Cup Series champion, with NASCAR hitting him with a drive-through penalty after a restart.

Logano had crossed the yellow line on the inside of the track before crossing the start-finish line, which violated the rules.

Joey Logano led in Phoenix in the early stages

Joey Logano penalty 'black and white'

Logano was furious over his team radio when informed of NASCAR's decision, exclaiming: "No way. It was freakin' nothing. That is ridiculous."

It was certainly fine margins, but Logano certainly did cross the yellow line, and as such, his punishment was in line with the rules.

And that is exactly the view of Moran, who spoke on the matter on a recent appearance on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio's The Morning Drive, labeling it a 'black and white penalty'.

"It’s really clear in the driver video, as well as all the driver crew chief notes for the rules of a particular racetrack," Moran explained.

"It’s clear you must establish the lane a line above the inside painted line, and you cannot drop down until you cross the start finish line.

"Obviously, Joey was on the front row at that time and did not establish the lane above the inside line, which puts all the other competitors in jeopardy of doing the same thing and following them down there.

"It’s a clear black and white penalty. There’s not a lot of gray or judgment in that call.”

