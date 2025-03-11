NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Nevada desert this weekend as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway prepares to host the Pennzoil 400.

Christopher Bell comes into the weekend looking to become just the ninth driver in Cup Series history to win four consecutive races after his narrow victory at Phoenix last weekend.

Drivers are getting back into the groove(s) of oval racing after the road course at COTA two weeks ago, with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway a tri-oval, with 20 degrees banking in the turns nine degrees banking on the front and back stretches.

This weekend will mark the 35th Cup Series race hosted at the track, with the inaugural Cup race there having been held in 1998 and won by Mark Martin.

Last year's race saw Kyle Larson absolutely dominate, leading the most laps and taking the maximum stage points before holding off Tyler Reddick for the first of his five wins on the year.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.

NASCAR Las Vegas start times

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States(ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom(GMT) Central Europe (CET) Saturday, March 15 Practice 1:35 PM 12:35 PM 11:35 AM 10:35 AM 6:35 PM 7:35 PM Saturday, March 15 Qualifying 2:40 PM 1:40 PM 12:40 PM 11:40 AM 6:40 PM 7:40 PM Sunday, March 16 Race 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM 12:30 PM 7:30 PM 8:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX, with in-car cameras available on MAX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The Las Vegas Cup Series race this weekend will be 267 laps long.

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Kyle Larson won the spring race in Las Vegas in 2024.

What date is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Sunday, March 16, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race located?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada.

How many miles is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

This weekend's race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 400.5 miles long.

