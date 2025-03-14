NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Friday, March 14) for qualifying ahead of The LiUNA!

Last weekend's Xfinity race at Phoenix proved highly dramatic, with Aric Almirola coming out on top with a dramatic late pass on Alex Bowman in overtime.

The 40-year-old's victory means there have now been four different winners in all four Xfinity Series races so far in 2025. Jesse Love and Austin Hill won at Daytona and Atlanta, for example, whilst Connor Zilisch won at COTA before Almirola joined their ranks with his triumph last Sunday.

It will certainly be exciting to see if a fifth driver joins that list come Saturday evening, but first, we are in for qualifying excitement to set the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

With all that said, let's take a look at the session start times below and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix qualifying start time

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts today, Friday, March 14, at 7:10 pm (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 7:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 7:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 7:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 7:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 7:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 6:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 6:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 6:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 6:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 6:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 6:10 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 5:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 5:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 5:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 4:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 4:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 4:10 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched via The CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW App Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

