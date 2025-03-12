NASCAR strike Joe Gibbs Racing with MULTIPLE penalties ahead of Las Vegas Race

NASCAR have announced multiple penalties for Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of this weekend's action in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will see all three of the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series race this weekend, with only the former two series having taken part in the race weekend at Phoenix raceway last time out.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan & 23XI set for court battle as Cup Series star IGNORES team orders

READ MORE: Bell MISSES OUT on top spot after Phoenix win as Cup Series star plummets down the order

It appears that Joe Gibbs Racing got themselves in hot water in Phoenix, too, with two of their Xfinity Series teams failing post-race inspections after the race.

Both teams were guilty of lug-nut infractions, according to Wednesday's NASCAR penalty report, with the No. 20 and No. 18 teams found to have violated Sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book.

READ MORE: NASCAR star joins new team after STUNNING retirement

NASCAR announce Joe Gibbs Racing penalties

In an official statement, it was revealed: "NASCAR officials issued fines to two teams in the Xfinity Series on Wednesday, docking a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing groups for lug-nut infractions last weekend at Phoenix Raceway,"

"In a post-race inspection, competition officials found one unsecured lug nut each on the JGR No. 20 Toyota driven by Brandon Jones to a third-place finish and on the JGR No. 18 Toyota wheeled by rookie William Sawalich to 13th in Saturday’s GOVX 200."

As a result of this rule violation, each of the Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series teams were hit with a $5000 fine.

As mentioned above, this weekend's Xfinity Series race is set to take place in Nevada, with 'The LiUNA!' set to see 200 laps and 300 miles of racing around Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race will start on Saturday, March 15, at 4:30 pm ET.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related