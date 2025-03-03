18-year-old NASCAR phenom takes THRILLING win at COTA

Teenage NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch took a stunning victory at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend ahead of his Cup Series debut.

The 18-year-old races full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, but this weekend, doubled up on racing duties, also taking part in the Cup Series race in the #87 for Trackhouse Racing.

Zilisch qualified relatively well on debut, too, qualifying 14th for Sunday's race at COTA.

However, in the Xfinity Series, the 18-year-old excelled. After qualifying in first place for the race, Zilisch went on to win Saturday's race, although it was not without its difficult moments.

Connor Zilisch wins at COTA

Despite starting from the front, it was actually a dramatic race for Zilisch, starting off with being sent to the back of the field for a commitment line violation, which left him starting 32nd after the first stage.

Despite that setback, Zilisch drove through the field, eventually taking the race lead with nine laps of the race remaining.

Zilisch was also involved in contact with another driver, Corey Heim, in the final stage, causing damage to his car on the right front. Fortunately for Zilisch, Carson Kvapil's tire went flat when he was in pursuit, giving Zilisch some much-needed breathing space as he brought the car home.

“That was way harder than I wanted it to be,” Zilisch told the media after his win.

“I did not drive a clean race at all. I was kind of mentally fogged halfway through that race.

“I made way too many mistakes. I was glad we were able to fight back.”

Despite his dramatic victory in the Xfinity Series, Zilisch did not enjoy the same success during his Cup Series debut.

In fact, the 18-year-old was involved in a huge wreck, with his car damaged and catching fire after colliding with team-mate for the day Daniel Suarez.

A tough end to his debut. pic.twitter.com/lD5Fr6BbAf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 2, 2025

