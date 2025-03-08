NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Phoenix Raceway today (Saturday, March 8) for the GOVX200.
So far this season, the Xfinity Series has raced on three occasions, with each event so far having been won by a different driver.
Jesse Love came out on top at Daytona, for example, whilst Austin Hill was victorious at Atlanta. NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch added his name to that list last weekend, showing his road course prowess with a win at COTA.
It is back to a more familiar track layout this weekend, however, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with a fourth name being added to that winners list very much a possibility.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the start times for today's race and how you can watch all of the action unfold live and for free.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix race start time
Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway starts today (March 8, 2025) at 5 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|5 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|5 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|5 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|5 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|5 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|4 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|4 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|4 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|4 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|4 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|4 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|3 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|3 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|12:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|3 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|3 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|2 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|2 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|2 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|2 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|2 PM
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV
In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on CW. All of the action can also be watched on the CW App for free.
Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|CW App
|Canada
|USA Network
