NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Phoenix Raceway today (Saturday, March 8) for the GOVX200.

So far this season, the Xfinity Series has raced on three occasions, with each event so far having been won by a different driver.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch hits out at penalty verdict as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Jesse Love came out on top at Daytona, for example, whilst Austin Hill was victorious at Atlanta. NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch added his name to that list last weekend, showing his road course prowess with a win at COTA.

It is back to a more familiar track layout this weekend, however, with Phoenix Raceway a 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, with a fourth name being added to that winners list very much a possibility.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the start times for today's race and how you can watch all of the action unfold live and for free.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway starts today (March 8, 2025) at 5 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 5 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 5 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 5 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 5 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 5 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 4 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 4 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 4 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 4 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 4 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 4 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 3 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 3 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 2 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 2 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 2 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on CW. All of the action can also be watched on the CW App for free.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States CW App
Canada USA Network

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

