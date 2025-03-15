NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today (Saturday, March 15) for The LiUNA!

Saturday's race marks the fifth race of the Xfinity Series season, with four races at Daytona, Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix already in the books.

Excitingly, each of those four races has been won by a different driver, with Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Connor Zilisch and Aric Almirola taking victories in that order. Almirola's win at Phoenix last time out came after an overtime thriller in Arizona, with the 40-year-old making a dramatic last-lap pass on Alex Bowman to take the black and white checkered flag.

Heading to Vegas, Jesse Love currently sits at the top of the Xfinity Series standings on 143 points, just two ahead of Justin Allgaier in second. Sam Myer, Austin Hill, and Sammy Smith round out the top five at present.

With all of that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need to know ahead of Saturday's race and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Las Vegas race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts today (Saturday, March 15, 2025) at 4:30 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

