Jordan issues warning to NASCAR over controversial lawsuit

Michael Jordan has hit back after comments were made about his business partner Curtis Polk.

Jordan co-owns NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, who are currently competing in the 2025 season as a chartered team despite being involved in a lawsuit with NASCAR.

23XI Racing and First Row Motorsports both entered into an antitrust lawsuit with the sport last season, and have been countersued by NASCAR in recent weeks.

NASCAR have also appealed the decision to let both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports compete as chartered teams while the lawsuits are ongoing, an appeal that gained a furious reaction from 23XI Racing's legal team.

Jordan and Polk united after criticism

Alongside Polk, NBA legend Jordan co-owns the team with NASCAR icon Denny Hamlin, but holds a close relationship with Polk due to previous shared business ventures.

NASCAR attorney Christopher Yates recently took aim at Polk in an interview with the Associated Press, saying: "I don't think Mr. Polk really understands the sport. I think he came into it and his view is it should be much more like the NBA or other league sports. But it's not.

"No motorsport is like that. He's done a lot of things that might work in the NBA or might be okay in the NBA but just are not appropriate in NASCAR."

Now, a spokesperson for Jordan has released a statement on the retired basketball legend's thoughts on Yates' comments, issuing a warning to people trying to divide Polk and Jordan.

"Curtis and MJ stand united," the spokesperson said. "His perspective is if you are coming after Curtis, you are coming after him. He doesn't look at this as just business. It's personal."

