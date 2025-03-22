NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson suffers huge Homestead setback as Cup Series rival secures pole
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Florida.
Alex Bowman is set to start Sunday’s Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track at the front of the order, producing a time of 31.982secs to beat the likes of Josh Berry and Noah Gragson to take pole position. Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and William Byron rounded out the top five.
Meanwhile, it was a difficult run out for Kyle Larson as he attempts the sweep at Homestead this weekend. The 2021 Cup Series champion won the Truck Series race on Friday night, but will start Sunday’s Cup Series race down in P14 after a disappointing session.
Other big names starting lower down the order include Denny Hamlin (23rd), Kyle Busch (22nd) and Brad Keselowski (32nd).
With that said, let’s take a look at the Cup Series qualifying results in full, including times, and how the starting lineup for Sunday’s race is looking.
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, also known as the Straight Talk Wireless 400.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31.982
|2
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|32.055
|3
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32.101
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32.116
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.134
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32.141
|7
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|32.171
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32.193
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|32.211
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.214
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|32.278
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32.288
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32.297
|14
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.302
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.307
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32.309
|17
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32.317
|18
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.331
|19
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|32.334
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|32.35
|21
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.35
|22
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.369
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32.379
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|32.382
|25
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.391
|26
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.395
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32.395
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|32.396
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32.445
|30
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.453
|31
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|32.46
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|32.511
|33
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.513
|34
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.518
|35
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|32.74
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33.184
|37
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|34.121
