NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson suffers huge Homestead setback as Cup Series rival secures pole

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Florida.

Alex Bowman is set to start Sunday’s Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track at the front of the order, producing a time of 31.982secs to beat the likes of Josh Berry and Noah Gragson to take pole position. Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and William Byron rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult run out for Kyle Larson as he attempts the sweep at Homestead this weekend. The 2021 Cup Series champion won the Truck Series race on Friday night, but will start Sunday’s Cup Series race down in P14 after a disappointing session.

Other big names starting lower down the order include Denny Hamlin (23rd), Kyle Busch (22nd) and Brad Keselowski (32nd).

With that said, let’s take a look at the Cup Series qualifying results in full, including times, and how the starting lineup for Sunday’s race is looking.

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, also known as the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time 1 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31.982 2 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32.055 3 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32.101 4 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32.116 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32.134 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 32.141 7 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32.171 8 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 32.193 9 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 32.211 10 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32.214 11 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 32.278 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 32.288 13 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32.297 14 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32.302 15 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32.307 16 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32.309 17 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32.317 18 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32.331 19 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 32.334 20 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 32.35 21 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32.35 22 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32.369 23 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32.379 24 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 32.382 25 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32.391 26 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32.395 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 32.395 28 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32.396 29 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32.445 30 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 32.453 31 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 32.46 32 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 32.511 33 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32.513 34 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32.518 35 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32.74 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 33.184 37 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 34.121

