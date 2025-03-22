close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson suffers huge Homestead setback as Cup Series rival secures pole

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Florida.

Alex Bowman is set to start Sunday’s Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track at the front of the order, producing a time of 31.982secs to beat the likes of Josh Berry and Noah Gragson to take pole position. Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and William Byron rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult run out for Kyle Larson as he attempts the sweep at Homestead this weekend. The 2021 Cup Series champion won the Truck Series race on Friday night, but will start Sunday’s Cup Series race down in P14 after a disappointing session.

Other big names starting lower down the order include Denny Hamlin (23rd), Kyle Busch (22nd) and Brad Keselowski (32nd).

With that said, let’s take a look at the Cup Series qualifying results in full, including times, and how the starting lineup for Sunday’s race is looking.

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, also known as the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time
1Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet31.982
2Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord32.055
3Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord32.101
4Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota32.116
5William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet32.134
6Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord32.141
7John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota32.171
8Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord32.193
9Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota32.211
10AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet32.214
11Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord32.278
12Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord32.288
13Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota32.297
14Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet32.302
15Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet32.307
16Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota32.309
17Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord32.317
18Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet32.331
19Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota32.334
20Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota32.35
21Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet32.35
22Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet32.369
23Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota32.379
24Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord32.382
25Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet32.391
26Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet32.395
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet32.395
28Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota32.396
29Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord32.445
30Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet32.453
31Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord32.46
32Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord32.511
33Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet32.513
34Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet32.518
35Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet32.74
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord33.184
37JJ Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet34.121

