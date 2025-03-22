NASCAR announce Kyle Busch penalty verdict ahead of Homestead race

NASCAR has announced a penalty for Kyle Busch’s #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team ahead of this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami.

Last time out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway the wheels on Busch's #8 Chevrolet came unfastened, with the runaway tyres causing cautions during the Pennzoil 400.

As a result of the safety violations from the RCR team, two crew members have been hit with a two-race suspension, with jackman Joseph Moser and tire changer Shiloh Windsor sitting out the next race at Homestead.

This ban will also continue the week after for the race at Martinsville Speedway, which will take place on Sunday, March 30.

Busch’s crew suspended alongside Chase Briscoe’s

Alongside Busch, two members of Chase Briscoe’s #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crew have also been suspended, after their driver also suffered from a detached wheel during the race in Las Vegas.

Tire changer Daniel Smith and jackman Caleb Dirks will also be suspended from the upcoming races at Homestead and Martinsville for the same safety infringement.

However, the penalties that are the talk of the NASCAR paddock are those issued to Corbin Sklener and Josiah Wright, who have both been suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy.

RFK Racing and Mike Harmon Racing do not know when their crew members will return, with both being suspended from NASCAR indefinitely.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related