NASCAR Qualifying Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, for qualifying ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Last time out in Las Vegas, we had a shock race winner, with Josh Berry causing a big upset in the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing to take his first-ever Cup Series victory.

Berry's win ended Christopher Bell's chances of a four-peat following his victories at Phoenix, COTA, and Atlanta, but the No. 20 driver will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, particularly given that one of his 12 Cup Series wins came at Homestead back in 2023.

That said, the likes of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch cannot be discounted at this stage, either. Both of the experienced Cup Series stars are two of just five drivers to have multiple wins at Homestead in NASCAR's top tier previously, with Hamlin winning there in 2009, 2013, and 2020, whilst Busch took victories in 2015 and 2019.

One thing is for sure, whoever is going to win the race can make their life much easier on Sunday with a strong qualifying session, as Tyler Reddick showed last year. The No. 45 qualified on pole at Homestead last October and went on to win the race the following day, including a stage one victory.

With all of that said, let's get into the key details you need to know ahead of qualifying so that you can watch all of the action unfold live.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Homestead-Miami Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, March 22, 2025) at 2:10 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) New Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 2:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 2:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 2:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 2:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 1:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 1:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 1:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:10 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 12:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 12:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:10 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:10 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 11:10 AM Portland, OR (PT) 11:10 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:10 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:10 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:10 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:10 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:10 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:10 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:40 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Homestead will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television, the details of which we have below.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

